Lewis Central competed in a duel against Carroll Thursday night. The meet was initially intended to be an away meet for LC, however, Carroll’s pool is being renovated. While LC has secured Kirn for their home meets, Carroll has yet to find a pool to host at.

LC conquered Caroll 96-74. Carroll’s A team took the first relay: the 200 meter medley. LC’s A relay secured the silver with a combination of Sydnie Collins, Kennedy Zehner, Mia Hansen, and Madeline Knispel.

Ainsley Lockey and Hannah Gann went 1-2 in the 200 meter freestyle, with only two-tenths of a second difference between them. Sydnie Collins dominated the 200IM, winning first place by 23 seconds. Madison McCaw finished third.

Zehner and Lexie Starkevicius grabbed second and third places in the 50 meter freestyle. Hansen secured the top spot in the 100 meter butterfly with Anissa Schnackel touching third.

Collins went to battle in the 100 meter freestyle, narrowly missing first place by a tenth of a second. LC girls scored a hat trick in the 400 meter freestyle with Knispel claiming the top spot, followed by Hansen, and Kaylee Johnson rounding up third.

Once again, LC’s A relay fell to Carroll, placing second in the 200 meter freestyle relay with Collins, Emma Gordon, Hansen, and Knispel. Starkevicius won the 100 meter backstroke by 4 seconds.

Zehner and Lockey went two and three in the 100 meter breaststroke. The meet concluded with another 2nd place finish for the 400 meter freestyle relay of Gann, Kate Graeve, Schnackel, and Johnson.

LC goes head to head with Council Bluffs next, on September 7 at Kirn Pool. Tickets can be purchased on Bound to support girl’s swimming.