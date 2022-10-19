PREP SWIMMING: Carroll edges by Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs swimming faced off with Carroll on Tuesday night at home. The home pool for CB is Kirn Pool. Kirn is one of the few remaining short-course meter pools in the state. The high school swimming season predominantly competes in short-course yards. For a team that is not used to meters, this means that each of their events is a little over two yards longer than what they are used to. CB gave Carroll a tough fight, losing the dual 96 to 63.

Coach Stephenie Dale was proud of her team’s performance.

“I think we did a really good job given what we’ve been through this season,” Dale said. “The girls are really good at persevering. I give them props for that, especially when they have back-to-back events. They also push through and problem-solve very well. All of that showed today. Even though we didn’t win, they did a very good job given all the circumstances.”

CB took second place in all three relays. The 200 medley relay kept the race close with a team of Camryn Moon, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller, and Elania Vrchoticky. The team of Luciana Gruber, Taylor Hamilton, Brooke Leichtner, and Meredith Struebing represented the 200 freestyle relay and Arianna Daniels, Gruber, Hamilton, and Struebing represented the 400 freestyle relay.

Vrchoticky collected a pair of golds in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Jocelyn Miller showed up for CB with a first place in the 100 back, and narrowly missed first place in the 400 freestyle with a fight to wall. Aurora Miller scored second-place points in the 100 breaststroke and third place in the 100 freestyle.

Moon and Struebing went third and fourth places, respectively, in the 200 freestyle. Aubrey Lefeber secured bronze in the 200 individual medley. Gruber and Hamilton scored for CB in the 50 freestyle in third and fifth places. Hamilton also landed fifth in the 100 freestyle. Struebing and Lefeber showed up for third and fourth places in the 100 backstroke. Daniels placed third in the 100 breaststroke.

CB prepares for the City meet at Titan Hill on Tuesday, where the city’s seniors will be recognized.