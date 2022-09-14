PREP SWIMMING: CB beats Hoover, falls to DM East in tri

Council Bluffs swimming faced off in a triangular at Des Moines Hoover against the hosts and Des Moines East where it defeated Hoover 62-20 but fell to East 81-11.

In the first event, Council Bluffs won the 200-yard medley relay with a team of Jocelyn Miller, Aurora Miller, Meridith Struebing and Elaina Vrchoticky swimming the race in 2 minutes and 10.8 seconds.

Camry Moon won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:24.98. Aurora Miller won the 200 individual medley with a 2:37.14, Vrchoticky won the 50 freestyle with a 26.75 and the 100 freestyle with a 57.86.

Council Bluffs took first in the 200 freestyle relay with a squad of Moon, Jocelyn Miller, Aurora Miller and Vrchoticky swimming a 1:52.47.

Aurora Miller won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:15.90.

Aubrey Lefeber came in second in the 100 backstroke with a 1:22.61 and CB finished runner-up in the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Arianna Daniels, Taylor Hamilton, Luciana Gruber and Moon swimming a 4:46.35.

Council Bluffs is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Sioux City Metro and Sioux City West.