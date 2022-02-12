 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SWIMMING

Prep Swimming: Chase places 13th, relays take 19th

  • Updated
  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central junior Patrick Chase accomplished his goal of scoring at state on Saturday at Iowa City when he placed 13th in the 100-yard freestyle after swimming a 48.11.

Two Titan relay finished in 19th later in the day.

The 200 freestyle relay of sophomore Gavin Rothmeyer, senior Dallas Davis, senior Tayden Blair and Chase swam a 1:30.26 and the 400 free relay of Davis, senior Gabriel Patton, Blair and Chase swam a 3:21.67.

Chase’s four points were enough to help the Titans to a 25th-place finish at state.

Waukee defeated West Des Moines Valley to win the team state swimming title.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball: AL runs by Heelan

Boys Basketball: AL runs by Heelan

Class 4A No. 9 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday’s home game against Sioux City Heelan on the way to a 78…

Kevin Culjat back to business

Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert