Prep Swimming: Chase places 13th, relays take 19th

Lewis Central junior Patrick Chase accomplished his goal of scoring at state on Saturday at Iowa City when he placed 13th in the 100-yard freestyle after swimming a 48.11.
Two Titan relay finished in 19th later in the day.
The 200 freestyle relay of sophomore Gavin Rothmeyer, senior Dallas Davis, senior Tayden Blair and Chase swam a 1:30.26 and the 400 free relay of Davis, senior Gabriel Patton, Blair and Chase swam a 3:21.67.
Chase’s four points were enough to help the Titans to a 25th-place finish at state.
Waukee defeated West Des Moines Valley to win the team state swimming title.