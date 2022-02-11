Prep Swimming: Chase swims career best, qualifies for finals

Lewis Central junior Patrick Chase will achieve a year long goal on Saturday after swimming his best time ever in the 100-yard freestyle at the IHSAA State Swimming Meet in Iowa City on Friday.

Chase placed 11th in the preliminaries and will swim on Saturday where he will score points, something he's wanted to achieve since swimming at state last year where he fell just short of finals.

Chase took nearly a full second off his best time, completing the race in 47.60 seconds.

"It feels pretty good," Chase said. "Last year I went to state also. It feels really good to go this year again too and drop a little more time. ... I've wanted to score at state so I finished the state meet last year. Top 16 had been the goal for about a year now."

The state swim meet start back up at noon today.

"My headspace going in to tomorrow is bringing it back home sub 25 like I did today," Chase said. "I think this is the fastest I've ever taken out my 100 freestyle. I'm gonna try to keep that. As long as I can break 25 coming back in, I'll be pretty happy."