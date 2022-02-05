Prep Swimming: Chase, two relay qualify for state

Lewis Central swimming is sending two relays and an individual to the state swimming championship next week in Iowa City.

Junior Patrick Chase swam the 17th fastest time in the state in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.44 seconds.

The Titans also qualified the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Lewis Central swam the 19th fastest time in the state in the 200 relay with a 1:31.39 and the 17th fastest time in the 400 with a 3:22.10.

The state meet will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City. Finals will begin at noon on Saturday.