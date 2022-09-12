PREP SWIMMING: Collins, Brown lead Titans, Vrchoticky scores for CB

Lewis Central and Council Bluffs swimming competed at the Mickey Olson Invite on Saturday in Sioux City against Sioux City Metro and Spencer.

Sioux City took the team title with 82 points after winning six of 11 races.

Lewis Central came in second with 57 points with five wins, Spencer earned third with 18 points and Council Bluffs scored 13.

L.C. started the day with a win in the 200-yard medley relay with a team of Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Mia Hansen and Abby Hoss swimming a 1:58.16. Collins and Brown led the Titans in scoring with eight and a half points each.

Brown won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:57.88 and Collins won the 200 individual medley with a 2:15.90. They also both swam on the 400 freestyle relay, which placed second with a time of 3:52.59. Hannah Steinmetz and Claire Crilly were the other swimmers on the relay.

Crilly scored 6.5 points for Lewis Central. She came in third in the 50 freestyle with a 26.85 and third in the 100 freestyle with a 1:00.08. She also swam on the 200 freestyle relay and than came in third along with Steinmetz, Emma Gordon and Hansen.

Hansen scored 5.5 points for the Titans. On top of her relays, she placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:16.29 and second in the 100 butterfly with a 1:06.76.

Steinmetz scored three points in the backstroke, placing third with a 1:05.74. Hoss placed fifth in the 500 freestyle with a 6:01.28 and Gann took fourth in the 500 with a 6:00.45.

Elaina Vrchoticky scored eight of Council Bluffs' 13 points. She placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.79 and second in the 100 freestyle with a 57.60. Aurora Miller scored the other five points. She placed fifth in the 100 freestyle with a 1:02.73 and second in the breaststroke with a 1:14.53.

Lewis Central is in action next on Saturday at the Marshalltown Invite and Council Bluffs swims next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a dual against Des Moines Hoover.