PREP SWIMMING: Council Bluffs splashes into new season

Council Bluffs swim team started the new season on Tuesday at the Sioux City Pentathlon, where it tell to Sioux City and Spencer. Sioux City won the meet with 510 points, Spencer came in second with 188 and Council Bluffs scored 77 points.

Elaina Vrchoticky led the team with 41 points. She placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.88 seconds, ninth in the 50 butterfly with a 30.43, 12th in the 50 backstroke with a time of 33.20, and sixth in the 100 individual medley with a 1:09.49.

Aurora Miller scored 34 points. She won the 50 breaststroke with a 34.10, finished seventh in the 100 IM with a 1:09.55 and 15th in the 50 freestyle with a 28.09.

Emeri Smith scored one point in the 50 butterfly after placing 16th with a time of 34.42 and Jocelyn Miller placed 16th in the 50 backstroke with a time of 34.72 to earn a point.

The team is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home in a dual against Lewis Central.