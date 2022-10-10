PREP SWIMMING: LC, CB swim at Johnston Invite

Southwestern Iowa swimmers showed how competitive they are at this weekend’s Johnston Invitational. Between the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central swim teams, eight area schools were represented; Council Bluffs Public, Glenwood, Harlan, Heartland Christian, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Saint Albert, and Underwood. Out of nine teams at the invitational, LC placed fifth and CB in eighth place.

The remaining teams were mostly from the Des Moines metropolitan area, where swimming is extremely competitive. Often high school swimmers must try out for their secured spot on a varsity team. Between our two local swim teams, Southwest Iowa was represented in the top eight in seven out of 11 events. Lewis Central missed fourth place in the team standings by one point.

The LC relay of Kylee Brown, Sydnie Collins, Claire Crilly, and Mia Hansen was seeded fifth coming into the meet. The CBAL team of Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller, Camryn Moon, and Elaina Vrchoticky was seeded 14th. The CBAL team jumped seven places to finish seventh, while the LC team jumped one place to finish fourth in the 200 medley relay.

Brown had another strong showing this weekend with two third-place appearances. She dropped 1.28 seconds from her already state-qualified seed time in the 200 freestyle. She maintained her exact seed time of 1:08.33, also a state automatic time, in the 100 breaststroke.

Collins swam her projected seed, to finish in fifth place in the 200-individual medley. She needs to shave two seconds from that seed to achieve the state automatic time. The other pathway to state is to perform in the top 32 at the regional meet the first weekend in November. One of these two outcomes is expected for Collins. She also swam the 100 butterfly, not a typical event for her, and scored points for seventh place.

The 50 freestyle is the most competitive event on the schedule and saw six area swimmers enter. LC swimmer Crilly just missed the top eight by .07 seconds. Behind her was CB swimmer Vrchoticky, who placed 11th, behind Crilly another .07 seconds. Another highly competitive event, the 100 freestyle, saw similar near misses for Crilly and Vrchoticky; Vrchoticky took ninth and Crilly ended in 11th, by very small margins.

The 500 freestyle saw two LC swimmers land back to back, swimming next to one another in the second heat. It appeared that Hansen and Abby Hoss were pacing off one another, swimming in lanes two and three. With near synchronous pace and stroke rate, Hansen pulled ahead by the time she touched the wall by three seconds, landing in 11th place. Hoss took 12th place.

The CB relay team of Miller, Miller, Emeri Smith and Vrchoticky was seeded to finish in 16th place in the 200 freestyle relay. The LC team of Emma Gordon, Hansen, Hoss, and Hannah Steinmetz was seeded to finish in 11th place. Both teams outperformed their seeds. The LC relay team finished in seventh place and CB landed in eighth place.

The 100 backstroke saw another strong showing from usual backstrokers from the LC team, Lexie Starkevicius and Steinmetz, who respectively ended in 10th and 11th places. CBAL swimmer Aurora Miller performed according to her projected seed time by finishing in 10th place in the 100 breaststroke.

To conclude the invitational, the LC relay of Brown, Collins, Crilly, and Steinmetz secured fourth place in the 400 freestyle relay. Coach Bruce Schomburg has options when he decides how to put this relay together. However he does that, it is expected that the relay will show up strong at the regional meet. He will likely play around with swimmer combinations over the remaining regular season meets. The CB relay of Taylor Hamilton, Moon, Smith, and Meredith Struebing climbed 9 spots from the expected seed of 17th place, to finish in eighth place.

“I know we’re tired,” Schomburg said. “It’s been a long week with those three meets, being on the road twice, and practice in the morning. I thought we swam well. We were right at our times or weren’t far off. We aren’t rested enough with all that going on this week to drop a lot of time.”

Both teams will get the week to rest, with their next regular season meet being the LC Invite this Saturday. CB will have two season meets following this week’s invite, to prepare for regionals. LC will have one remaining meet: a duel between CBAL and LC at Titan Hill. The city meet is historically known for being a less competitive fun meet, that will also recognize the senior swimmers of both teams, held on October 25th.