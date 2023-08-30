Both area teams competed Tuesday night. Lewis Central was home at Kirn in a duel against West Des Moines Valley. Council Bluffs was away at Sioux City in a pentathlon.

LC fared well against Valley, who had more entered swimmers; however, LC placed high in most events. LC lost the duel 104-66, but had quite a few notable performances.

Sophomore Lexi Starkevicius placed second in the 200 meter freestyle with a strong swim. Junior Hannah Gann grabbed third in the 200 meter IM. Freshman Madeline Knispel ended third in the 50 meter freestyle with a hard fought race for second.

Senior Sydnie Collins and freshmen Ainsley Lockey went one and two in the 100 meter butterfly. Knispel took the silver in the 100 meter freestyle. Senior Mia Hansen and freshmen Kennedy Zahner went two and three in the 400 meter freestyle. Collins swept the field in the 100 meter breaststroke by five seconds, and Hansen grabbed third.

All three LC relays ended with silvers. The 200 meter medley relay paired freshmen Anissa Schnackel, freshmen Madison McCaw, sophomore Kate Graeve, and junior Emma Johnson. The 200 meter freestyle relay consisted of Hansen, Senior Emma Gordon, Knispel, and Collins. The 400 meter freestyle relay was comprised of Lockey, Gordon, Hansen, and Collins.

CB competed in a pentathlon which is an unusual meet program of 50 meters in each stroke and ends with a 100 IM. All entered swimmers swim all events. CB was in attendance with Sioux City Metro and Spencer.

The top place finishers in the 50 yard freestyle for CB were senior Luciana Gruber for 18th place and Senior Camryn Moon for 21st. The 50 yard butterfly saw Moon place 15th and Gruber place 21st. The 50 yard backstroke showed finishes of 15th place by Moon and 21st place by freshmen Cayden Schafer.

CB ended the 50 yard breaststroke with Schafer in 20th place and Gruber in 25th place. To conclude, Gruber took 18th place in the 100 yard IM and Schafer landed in 25th.

LC is back at Kirn on Thursday in a duel against Carroll. CB swims again on September 7th in a duel against LC at Kirn. Purchase your tickets on Bound and come support area girls swimming.