PREP SWIMMING: LC returns state qualifiers and hopes to send more

Lewis Central swimming head coach Bruce Schomburg is entering his 48th year as head coach of the Titans, but even after nearly half a century, the excitement hasn't faded as the new season starts.

"Every season is new and that’s good," he said. "That’s why I keep doing it after 48 years. It’s all interesting to see the ones coming back and the new kids coming in. It’s a lot of fun."

While every season is full of new faces, this year's squad will have a familiar feel with lots of returning swimmers including all five state swimmers - senior Kylee Brown, senior Hannah Steinmetz, junior Sydnie Collins, junior Emma Gordon and junior Mia Hansen.

Those five swimmers are aiming to get back to state and Schomburg is hoping to see a few others join them.

"There was a couple that were close and then we have some new kids out," he said. "Right now I can’t predict (who will make it). We’ll see, I’ll maybe know a little more during the year of how they’re doing and how close they are.

"The state always puts out a top 50 list or whatever of kids in the state or relays in the state so I’ll get a little more feel for that later on. I just hope to get back with the girls we had and add to it."

In addition to getting to state, there are also a handful of girls that are new to swimming, and Lewis Central is excited to see how they progress in their swim journey.

"Some of the new girls that are on the team just know they’re on a swim team," Schomburg said. "They don’t know what it’s all about or what they’re going to see coming up and the teams that we’re swimming (against). They’re learning and swimming.

"I think their vision of going to state, they just don’t know what that’s all about or how to get there or even what they’re going to do in a meet or how that’s going to go, competing against other people. It’s kind of neat that they get started and they’re just looking at what’s coming up."

The Lewis Central swim team isn't just made up of L.C. students though. With only two swim teams in the city and surrounding areas, Lewis Central co-ops with schools from all over southwest Iowa including Treynor, Heartland Christian, Underwood, Riverside, Glenwood, St. Albert and Missouri Valley.

This year's team also is well balanced when it comes to grade level.

“We’re just pretty well balanced as far as numbers," Schomburg said. "We’ve got 18 girls out and I think there’s five freshmen, four sophomores, five juniors and four seniors. It’s well balanced as far as numbers coming into the to program."

Lewis Central starts its season at 9 a.m. on Saturday in a meet against West Des Moines Dowling Catholic.