PREP SWIMMING

PREP SWIMMING: Lewis Central falls to Sioux City

Lewis Central

Lewis Central swimming lost to Sioux City in a road dual on Tuesday despite winning six races, 55-39. 

The Titans won the 200-yard medley relay with a team of Hannah Steinmetz, Kylee Brown, Sydnie Collins and Mia Hansen. The team finished with a time of one minute, 58.06 seconds. 

Brown won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:17.82 and the 500 freestyle with a 5:21.97. Claire Crilly won the 50 freestyle with a 26.37. 

Collins won the butterfly with a 1:02.73 and the breastroke with a 1:10.01. 

