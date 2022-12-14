PREP SWIMMING: Lewis Central rocks Ralston

Lewis Central boys swimming defeated Ralston 117-17 at home on Thursday winning every event except for one.

"It was a great meet for us because we had the opportunity to change our lineup and have everyone compete in different events," LC head coach Bruce Schomburg said. "Several events we went first and second in."

Gavin Rothmeyer placed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 59.29 seconds and Reilly McMurphy placed second with a time of 2:11.70.

Patrick Chase won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:09.52 and Jimmy Koch won the 50 freestyle with a 24.05.

Aaron Matulka won the 100 butterfly with a 1:05.59 and McMurphy took second with a 1:07.68.

Jimmy Koch won the 100 freestyle with a 52.74 and Murphy placed second with a 59.54.

Gavin Rothmeyer won the 500 freestyle with a 5:51.22 and Will Getter took second with a 6:19.92.

Levisit Scott, McMurphy, Rothmeyer and Chase won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.14.

Matulka won the 100 backstroke with a 1:04.39 and Mason Clark took second with a 1:16.24.

Chase won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.95 and Getter took second with a 1:18.04. Clark, Getter, McMurphy and Koch won the 400 freestyle with a 3:55.35.

Lewis Central will be in action next on Saturday at the Elkhorn Invite.