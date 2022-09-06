PREP SWIMMING: Lewis Central swims by Council Bluffs

Lewis Central swimming defeated Council Bluffs at Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday after winning 10 of 11 events.

The Titans started the day when senior Abby Hoss, senior Kylee Brown, senior Hannah Steinmetz and senior Claire Crilly took first in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 15.94 seconds. Abraham Lincoln’s team of senior Jocelyn Miller, Aurora Miller, junior Camryn Moon and Elaina Vrchoticky came in second with a 2:19.21

Brown won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:15.08, defeating Steinmetz by 15.22 seconds.

Hoss claimed the title in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:49.35, defeating Aurora Miller who sway a 2:54.69.

Lewis Central junior Sydnie Collins won the 50 freestyle with a time of 28.83 and Crilly was runner-up with a 29.69.

Lewis Central junior Mia Hansen won the 100 butterfly with a 1:16.76 and her teammate junior Katie Ramos took second with a 1:22.37.

Collins won the 100 freestyle with a 1:03.90 and Vrchoticky came in second with a 1:05.02.

Brown won the 400 freestyle with a 4:45.74 and freshman Lexie Starkevicius placed second with a 5:11.77.

Collins, Hoss, Hansen and Brown claimed the second relay victory with a win in the 200 freestyle relay after swimming a 2:03.09.

The Titans team of sophomore Annette Toft, Ramos, junior Emma Gordon and sophomore Quincy O’Donnell placed second with a 2:12.69.

Steinmetz won the 100 backstroke with a 1:13.97 and O’Donnell swam a 1:28.43 to earn the silver.

Aurora Miller claimed A.L.’s victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.03 and Hansen came in second with a 1:26.38.

In the last race of the day, Lewis Central freshman Hannah Gann, senior Claire Crilly, senior Hannah Steinmetz and freshman Lexie Starkevicius won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:40.63. Abraham Lincoln senior Meredith Strubing, Emeri Smith, senior Tyler Hamilton and Jocelyn Miller came in second with a 5:13.33.