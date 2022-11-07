PREP SWIMMING: Local swimming punch state ticket

Saturday saw six districts battling for a lane at the state meet this weekend. District meets ran concurrently in locations all over Iowa. The secured way to make the state meet was to achieve an automatic state qualifying time during the regular season; however, those cut times are set to only capture the top 1-3% of all swimmers in the state. If a state automatic cut is not made, the top performers at the district meets will fill in the remaining lanes up to 32 swimmers. Swimming in Iowa is not separated by classes or divisions; therefore, those individuals that make it this far truly are the top swimmers in the state.

Lewis Central qualified 7 out of 11 events. Kylee Brown battled for second place in a very exciting race at the Johnston district meet in the 200 freestyle. She placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Brown had achieved qualifying cuts during regular season in both events; therefore, she was not tapered for the district meet. She is seeded well going in to state, with lanes likely in the top two heats.

This is the first of the last three years that Sydnie Collins gets to take two individual events to state. She landed third at districts in the 200 individual medley and achieved the state automatic cut. She touched fourth place in the 100 backstroke with a time drop from regular season. Collins is also positioned well for next weekend, seeded 15th in each event.

Claire Crilly and Mia Hansen just missed the top 32 with very fast swimming. Hansen swam a personal best 100 butterfly and missed the top 32 by .2 seconds. Crilly dropped a second from regular season times to miss the 50 freestyle top 32, also by .2 seconds. Hansen placed fifth at districts, while Crilly placed eighth.

The Titans did qualify all three relays. The 200 medley relay placed third at districts with a team of Brown, Collins, Crilly, and Hansen. The 200 freestyle relay placed fifth with help from Crilly, Emma Gordon, Hansen, and Hannah Steinmetz. The 400 freestyle relay secured the silver with Brown, Collins, Crilly, and Abby Hoss.

Council Bluffs competed at the Waukee district meet. Elaina Vrchotickey was the CB standout with two state qualified swims. She placed seventh in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Vrchotickey is seeded 30th in the 50 freestyle and 17th in the 100 freestyle going in to state.

The IGHSAU state swimming meet starts November 11th at 11:00am with preliminary swims. Swimmers get to move on to finals November 12th at noon if they achieve a top 16 time. Live streaming will be available at no charge on the IGHSAU website.