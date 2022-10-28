 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SWIMMING

PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City defeats Council Bluffs for MRC title

Sioux City metro swimming defeated Council Bluffs 131-32 on Thursday in the MRC championships at Abraham Lincoln. 

CB finished second in the 200-meter medley relay with a team of senior Jocelyn Miller, senior Aurora Miller, senior Elaina Vrchoticky and Camryn Moon. 

Moon placed third in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 butterfly,

Vrchoticky came in second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle. 

Council Bluffs took third in the 200 freestyle relay with a squad of Moon, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller and Vrchoticky. 

Jocelyn Miller placed fourth in the 100 backstroke. 

Aurora Miller finished second in the 100 breastroke. 

Council Bluffs took third in the 400 freestyle relay with a team of senior Meredith Struebing, senior Taylor Hamilton, freshman Arianna Daniels and junior Luciana Gruber. 

