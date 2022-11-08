PREP SWIMMING: Swimmers prep for state meet

Anticipation is high at Titan Hill pool. Seven girls from Lewis Central are on the road to state this weekend. All the girls are looking forward to having fun and being competitive.

“I’m most excited to swim with my team for the last time,” said Abby Hoss.

Claire Crilly shares her sentiment.

“Swimming one last time with my team,” is what Crilly is most eager about.

Hoss is on the 400 freestyle relay and Crilly is on all three relay teams.

“I’m looking forward to having fun and a great last meet,” said Hannah Steinmetz.

“I’m excited to put down best times and swim one last time with the seniors,” Mia Hansen stated.

Emma Gordon is enthusiastic about simply “swimming with my team.”

Steinmetz and Gordon are on the 200 freestyle relay. Hansen is a member of the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.

Kylee Brown has worked very hard all season.

“I’m most looking forward to bettering my times.” she said.

Brown is swimming two individual events at state. Brown has taken the 100 breaststroke to state every year of her high school career. Her freshman year she broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke. Her sophomore year she broke her own school record and placed 2nd at state. Her junior year she broke the pool record at Titan Hill.

This year Brown is also swimming the 200 freestyle. Being a leader on the team has been an easy role for Brown.

“I’m looking forward to swimming with all my girls one last time,” proclaimed Brown.

Sydnie Collins is swimming two individual events for the first time in her high school career. She has taken the 100 backstroke to state the past two years.

“I’m making sure that I go into the meet with a good mindset and not let the nerves get to me,” Collins said.

This year Collins is also taking the 200 individual medley. Her district time of 2:11.80 was .04 from the school record in this event.

“Having fun is the most important part of swimming at state,” Collins said.

Coach Bruce Schomburg was very proud of how his girls performed at districts.

“I thought it was an amazing day. We qualified where I thought we would. We had some other girls that came very close. Getting to state in seven out of eleven events is what we projected we were able to do. We are getting ready this week to improve those times.”

Council Bluffs’ qualified one swimmer for state. Elaina Vrchoticky is swimming at state for the third time in her high school career. This year is her first year taking two individual events.

“Over this week I am focusing on endurance, turns, explosive starts, and representing my team. I’m fighting for a spot in finals and hope to get the 100 freestyle school record,” Vrchoticky said.

Vrchoticky will be swimming the 100 freestyle and the 50 freestyle.

CB Coach Stephenie Dale is excited for Vrchoticky.

“She gets one last opportunity to experience this. Everything has come together for her, and I am so proud of her. I’m glad her hard work is paying off. She deserves it.”

Dale is thankful for Vrchoticky’s leadership on the team this year.

Preliminary swimming starts November 11th at 11:00am. The top 16 times in each individual event will move on to finals on November 12th at 12:00pm. Relays will only swim at finals. IGHSAU has posted ticketing as well as live streaming for spectators.