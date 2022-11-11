PREP SWIMMING: Titans clinch spot in finals

The air at the state swimming preliminaries was thick with excitement. Each team from all of Iowa marched in to be recognized. Some teams brought one girl and others brought twenty. After the parade of athletes was concluded, it was time to get serious. Girls donned their technical suits and put on their game faces.

The preliminary swims determine who makes it to finals. The top 16 of 32 swimmers move on to Saturday’s swimming events. The first of the individual events was the 200 freestyle.

Lewis Central swimmer Kylee Brown was seeded 15th going in to the event from the district meet, with a time of 1:57.24. She swam a strong race, with the help of tapering, to shred over 3 seconds and finish at 1:54.24. She climbed nine places to the 6th seed for the finals. This was Brown’s first showing at a state meet in this event.

Next was the 200 individual medley. Titan swimmer Sydnie Collins was seeded 14th going in. A first for her at the state meet, she shaved 1.5 seconds from the district meet to end at 2:10.24, which broke the LC school record. She moved up 5 places to be seeded 9th going in to the finals.

Council Bluffs swimmer Elaina Vrchoticky represented in the 50 freestyle. She was the 30th seed from the district meet. She swam near her seed time which elevated her to 29th place. Within 30 minutes, Vrchoticky had to quickly recover in order to swim the 100 freestyle. She was the 17th seed going into preliminaries and landed 19th place with a 55:39. This was an improvement from her 24th place showing last year.

Next up was Collins in the 100 Backstroke. She was seeded 15th in the lineup. She trimmed a half second from her districts time to obtain 9th place and a spot at finals.

To conclude preliminaries, Brown swam the 100 breaststroke. In an incredibly competitive field, Brown dropped a second, climbed 1 spot to land 16th and secured a place in finals.

LC Coach Bruce Schomburg considered it a very good day. He expected Brown and Collins to make finals. He is looking forward to Saturday when the relays can compete as well.

“We improved our seedings that we came in with today and dropped some time. Getting into the finals was a good goal for Kylee and Syd. It was an amazing day. I’m really happy with how they performed.”

CB Coach Stephenie Dale was accompanied to the meet this year by previous coach Logan Maxwell. Both were proud of Vrchoticky’s swims. Dale was excited to be a first-year coach at the state meet.

“It is a great feeling to be here, and I get to be here because the girls worked so hard. Elaina feels very supported by the whole team coming to cheer her on. She ended her high school career on a very good note. This is her starting point for college and it’s only going to get better.”

Maxwell coached the CB team the previous three years and has history with Vrchoticky.

“It’s been great to coach Elaina. It was a tough choice for me to step away to be an AD at Kirn this year. Elaina is a competitor and going to swim in college next year. I wish nothing but the best for her and the program as it continues to move forward.”

Swimming finals start at noon on Saturday. The top six places in individual events earns a podium finish. The top three places in relays earns a podium spot. Live streaming is available at the IGHSAU website.