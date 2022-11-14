PREP SWIMMING: Titans finish up swim season at state

Girls state swimming concluded Saturday afternoon. Out of 32 teams across the state present, Lewis Central placed 15th with seven swimmers in attendance.

Senior Kylee Brown scored a total of 18 points. 14 points were attributed to her fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle and four points scored for her 13th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

After a quick turnaround from the 200 medley relay, Brown added a half second to her 200 freestyle time from preliminaries, but was able to climb one place from her seed of sixth place going into the finals. This is Brown’s second podium finish of her high school career.

She was seeded 16th going into the 100 breaststroke from preliminary swims, dropped .2 seconds and finished 13th. Brown owns the school and pool records at LC for the 100 breaststroke.

Junior Sydnie Collins scored 12 points. Three points were awarded for the 14th-place finish in the 200 individual medley and nine points were awarded for her ninth-place finish in the 100 backstroke.

Collins also struggled with the fast turnaround from the medley relay. She added two seconds to her 200 individual medley swim in finals to finish 14th place. Collins defended her nith place seed from preliminary swims in the 100 backstroke and dropped a half second to finish with a 59.72.

Despite swimming faster than the eighth place finisher, she was awarded 9th place due to not making the A heat of the 100 backstroke final. Collins is the new owner of the school record in the 200 individual medley.

The 200 medley relay team of Brown, Collins, Claire Crilly, and Mia Hansen earned LC 12 points with an 11th place finish. Collins swam the backstroke, Brown swam the breaststroke, Hansen swam the butterfly, and Crilly anchored with freestyle. All four girls swam near personal best splits. They were after the school record in this event and missed it by just over a second.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Brown, Collins, Crilly, and Abby Hoss was awarded 10 points for their 12th-place finish. Hoss started the relay for LC. Crilly swam a 55 second 100 freestyle split to defend LC’s position. Collins’ and Brown both swam 53 second splits to gain ground and elevate their team’s standing.

The 200 freestyle relay of Crilly, Emma Gordon, Hansen, and Hannah Steinmetz finished in 29th place overall.

LC will be losing five seniors, four of which were on the state team. Brown, Hoss, and Steinmetz all signed this week to continue their swimming careers for the College of St. Mary, with former LC swimmers Mykenzie Leehy as head coach and Lauren Leehy as assistant coach. Crilly is continuing her swimming career at Nebraska Wesleyan University.