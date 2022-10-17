PREP SWIMMING: Titans host home invite

As of last Thursday, Lewis Central swimming head coach Bruce Schomburg wasn’t sure he was going to be able to host his annual invite on Saturday. The pool pump went kaput. To turn around a new pump and installation in two days was a long shot.

There was talk of moving the meet to Kirn Middle School, which is a meter pool, or Sioux City, which is one and a half hours away. The Lewis Central swim team was probably losing their home pool advantage. The LC school district came through to support the swim team by getting them a new pump and installation in record time.

A lot of factors go into performance for a swimmer: enough sleep, good food, the pool, the suit, and the mindset. Many swimmers are superstitious, and if the conditions aren’t just right, it affects their performance. Needless to say, the LC swimmers and Schomburg were happy to have their pool back for the meet.

The LC Invite included the city teams of LC and Council Bluffs. Also in attendance were Sioux City, Carroll, Spencer, and Atlantic. LC expected a tough fight with Sioux City, considering Sioux City is twice the size of LC with a handful of really competitive swimmers. The size of the team makes a difference in scoring points for all those places after first. While LC took top or near-top points in many events, Sioux City collected the remaining points up for grabs in most of the other opportunities to score.

“I was happy with how close we came to scoring with them today,” said Schomburg. “The girls had a decent meet; they swam pretty well. A few of them with a little better times and a few of them were a little off. You know, competitively, we did a great job against Sioux City, who we’ve had a tough time beating for the last several years. I was happy with that.”

Sioux City won with 306 points. LC came in second with 282 points. CB ended in fifth place with 117 points. LC won four individual events, took the silver in 200 medley relay, fourth place in the 200 free relay, and third in the 400 free relay. CB took fifth in all three relays.

Kylee Brown came through for LC by claiming first in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Sydnie Collins tackled first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Both girls swam their expected seed times and showed their game face potential for the upcoming championship meets. The 200 medley relay of Brown, Collins, Hannah Steinmetz, and Mia Hansen missed first place by .29 seconds. The 400 free relay team of Brown, Claire Crilly, Collins, and Steinmetz ran out of pool trying to chase down second place.

Other swims that secured points for their teams were: Abby Hoss (LC) for sixth place in the 200 freestyle. Camryn Moon (CB) for seventh place in the 200 individual medley. Multiple place finishes in the 50 freestyle for city teams in Crilly for fourth, Jocelyn Miller (CB) for sixth, Annette Toft (LC) for seventh, and Kate Graeve (LC) for eighth place. Hansen secured the bronze in the 100 butterfly, while Steinmetz went sixth and Graeve went seventh.

Lexie Starkevicius (LC) and Emma Gordon (LC) grabbed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle. Crilly tried out the 500 freestyle and to her surprise, claimed the bronze, while Kaylee Johnson (LC) landed fifth and Aurora Miller (CB) ended in sixth place. LC showed depth in the 100 backstroke with Starkevicius claiming fifth, Steinmetz in sixth, and Hoss in eighth places. Aurora Miller locked in fifth place in the 100 breaststroke, while Hansen went seventh and Toft went eighth places.

Jocelyn Miller, Aurora Miller, Moon, and Meredith Struebing contributed to the CB 200 medley relay. Crilly, Gordon, Hansen, and Hoss swam the LC 200 free relay, as did Luciana Gruber, Taylor Hamilton, Brooke Leichtner, and Moon for the CB 200 free relay. Gruber, Jocelyn Miller, Aurora Miller, and Struebing represented the CB 400 free relay.

CB faces off with Carroll in a dual at home on Tuesday. CB and LC meet again at the city meet at Titan Hill on October 25. The regional meet for both teams is assigned to Johnston at Summit Middle School on November 5. Qualifiers will move on to the state meet in Marshalltown on November 11 and 12.