PREP SWIMMING: Titans open swim season at Dowling

Lewis Central swimming opened the season against West Des Moines Dowling Catholic on Saturday on the road and fell 123-47. Senior Kylee Brown led the Titans with one first place finish and a second place finish.

Senior Clair Crilly placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.68 seconds and fifth in the 100 freestyle with a 5.9.59.

Brown won the 200 freestyle with a 1:59.71 and took second in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.57.

Freshman Hannah Gann came in fourth in the 500 freestyle with a 5:58.02.

Freshman Lexi Starkevicius placed fourth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:07.84 and junior Sydnie Collins came in second in the 200 individual medley with a 2:19.04.