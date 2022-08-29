 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MD West One
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
PREP SWIMMING

PREP SWIMMING: Titans open swim season at Dowling

  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central swimming opened the season against West Des Moines Dowling Catholic on Saturday on the road and fell 123-47. Senior Kylee Brown led the Titans with one first place finish and a second place finish. 

Senior Clair Crilly placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.68 seconds and fifth in the 100 freestyle with a 5.9.59. 

Brown won the 200 freestyle with a 1:59.71 and took second in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.57. 

Freshman Hannah Gann came in fourth in the 500 freestyle with a 5:58.02. 

Freshman Lexi Starkevicius placed fourth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:07.84 and junior Sydnie Collins came in second in the 200 individual medley with a 2:19.04. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost speaks after 31-28 loss to Northwestern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert