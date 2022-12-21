 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SWIMMING

PREP SWIMMING: Titans outswims Bellevue West

Swim graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Lewis Central boys swimming defeated Bellevue West at home on Tuesday 100-47. The Titans won nine of 10 events. 

Senior Patrick Chase picked up a win the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 23.91 seconds and the 100 breaststroke with a 1:07.23. Junior Gavin Rothmeyer won the 50 free with a 23.29 and the 100 free with a 52.83. 

Sophomore Jimmy Koch won the 200 free with a 1:54.13 and the 100 butterfly with a 1:00.88. 

Aaron Matulka won the 200 individual medley with a 2:15.79 and Reilly McMurphy won the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.24. 

Lewis Central also earned a win in both relays. McMurphy, Rothmeyer, Chase and Koch won the 200 medley relay. Will Getter, Matulka, Rothmeyer and Koch won the 400 freestyle relay. 

The Titans are now 4-0 and will be in action next at Jan. 5 at Sioux City West. 

