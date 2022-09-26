PREP SWIMMING: Titans place sixth at tournament

Lewis Central swimming finished sixth place out of nine at the Tiger Tankers at West Des Moines Valley on Saturday.

Senior Kylee Brown placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 57.41 seconds and second in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.61.

Sydnie Collins earned fifth in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:14.55 and fifth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.99. Senior Claire Crilly placed 15th in the 50 freestyle with a 26.95 and 15th in the 100 with a 59.62.

Junior Mia Hansen placed 12th in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:07.59 and senior Hannah Steinmetz earned 16th in the 100 free with a 59.65. Steinmetz also earned 11th in the 100 backstroke with a 1:06.72. Hansen also earned 15th in the breastroke with a 1:17.44.

Hannah Gann earned 15yh in the 500 freestyle with a 5:54.49.

The Titans finished fourth in the 200-yard medley relay, sixth in the 200 freestyle relay and seventh in the 400 freestyle relay with a 4:16.04.