Prep Swimming

Prep Swimming: Titans switch lineup but maintain success

  • Updated
Lewis Central

Lewis Central swimming switched up its lineup for Monday's dual at home against Atlantic, but continued its hot streak with a 105-58 win. 

The Titans won nine of 11 events. 

Jack Robbins earned the first win in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 59.98 seconds and the 100 freestyle with a 54.22

Patrick Chase picked up a victory in the 200 yard individual medley with a 2:10.25m Dallas Davis won the 50 freestyle with a 24.67 and Gavin Rothmeyer took first in the 100 butterfly with a 1:02.67.

Chase also won the 100 backstroke with a 1:02.39. 

Tayden Blair won the 500 freestyle with a 5:17.79 and David Gann won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:12.57. 

Lewis Central also won the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Andrew Williams, Harrison Sprecher, Rothmeyer and Chase. That group swam a 3:46.11. 

Lewis Central is in action next on Saturday at Omaha Skutt Invite. 

