PREP SWIMMING: Titans take first swimming victory of the year

Lewis Central girls swimming won eight of 11 events at home against Carroll on Thursday, earning a 124-46 victory.

They started the meet when Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Mia Hansen and Claire Crilly teamed to earn a victory in the 200-yard medley relay. They won with a time of 1 minutes, 56.91 seconds.

Abby Hoss earned a victory in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:14.53. Brown won the 200 individual medley with a 2:16.79 and the 100 butterfly with a 1:03.56.

Sydnie Collins won the 50 freestyle with a 25.71 and the 100 breaststroke with a 1:10.48. Claire Crilly won the 100 freestyle with a 58.36. Hannah Gann won the 500 freestyle with a 5:58.27. Hannah Steinmetz won the 100 backstroke with a 1:05.12.

The Titans finished the day with Steinmetz, Crilly, Collins and Brown winning the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:56.92.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Council Bluffs. The meet will take place at Abraham Lincoln.