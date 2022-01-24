Prep Swimming: Titans take second at home invite

Lewis Central swimming took second at its home invite on Saturday, and David Gann claimed an individual win in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of five minutes, 7.04 seconds.

Sioux City placed first as a team.

"It was a very competitive meet of five Iowa teams and seven Nebraska teams," Lewis Central head coach Bruce Schomburg said. "I was very proud of our swimmers. Several personal best times from our swimmers for the season."

In the first event of the day, L.C. finished fourth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.08. That team was made up of Dallas Davis, Tayden Blair, Patrick Chase and Gavin Rothmeyer.

Chase led the Titans in the 200 freestyle with a third-place finish. He swam a 1:50.65. He also earned third in the 100 freestyle with a 50.23.

Blair placed fourth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:13.12 and sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:07.41.

Davis placed eighth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.74 and sixth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:00.45.

Gabe Patton finished 10th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.26.

The Titans placed fifth in the 200 freestyle relay after Rothmeyer, Davis, Patton and Gann swam a 1:35.72 and finished the day with a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:28.73. Patton, Gann, Blair and Chase swam on that team.

Lewis Central is in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday at home against Omaha Skutt. The meet will sever as senior night for the eight seniors on the team.