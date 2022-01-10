 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SWIMMING

Prep Swimming: Titans take second at Johnston Invite

Lewis Central

Lewis Central swimming finished in second at the Johnston Invite on Saturday out of six teams.

Junior Patrick Chase had the highlight of the day with a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.40 seconds. He was the only Titan to take first in a race. 

Chase also took third in the 50 freestyle with a 23.19. 

Other highlights for Lewis Central include David Gann taking second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.07 and second in the 500 freestyle with a 5:08.04. 

Tayden Blair came in second in the 100 freestyle with a 50.80 and fourth in the 100 breastroke with a 1:06.90. 

Dallas Davis took fourth in the 100 backstroke with a 58.94. 

Lewis Central was also in action on Monday at home against Atlantic. 

The Titans are in action next on Saturday at the Omaha Skutt Invite.

