PREP SWIMMING: Titans win city swim dual

Lewis Central won the city meet Tuesday night 265-159 over Council Bluffs; however, this meet was all about fun to the swimmers. The city meet, usually being the last regular season meet, is known for trying new events, switching up relays, and enjoying spending time with one another. The city meet senior swimmers from both teams are recognized with a ceremony and reception.

CB coach Stephenie Dale is proud of what her team has achieved this season.

“My swimmers have done great all season," she said. "The seniors have displayed great leadership. I was happy with our performance.”

LC coach Bruce Schomburg likes how fun the city meet is every year.

“The seniors did the line up this year," he said. "They put their own relays together. A lot of people chose different events that maybe they haven’t swum this season. I think they all had fun and we swam well.”

Seniors recognized for CB were Taylor Hamilton, Brook Leichtner, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller, Meredith Struebing, and Elaina Vrchoticky. Seniors recognized for LC were Kylee Brown, Claire Crilly, Abby Hoss, Anna Lunning, and Hannah Steinmetz.

LC picked up wins in the 200 free relay with a team of Mia Hansen, Hoss, Katie Ramos, and Steinmetz, and the 400 free relay with Brown, Crilly, Lunning, and Steinmetz. CB grabbed the win in the 200 medley relay with Miller, Miller, Camryn Moon, and Vrchoticky.

Brown picked up two golds in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Sydnie Collins stood atop the podium in the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Other LC golds were: Emma Gordon in the 200 individual medley, Ramos in the 100 butterfly, and Crilly in the 500 freestyle. Vrchoticky secured the win in the 200 freestyle for CB.

Council Bluffs also has two longtime swimming officials. Mike Hale and Tom Kealy have been officiating in Council Bluffs and statewide for several years. At every home meet for both teams are volunteer timers, announcers, ticket takers, and timing system administrators. The city meet is a fun culmination of the regular season to celebrate those who enjoy the sport of swimming.

The district meets to qualify for state are on November 5. CB is assigned to Waukee and LC is assigned to Johnston.