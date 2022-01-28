 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SWIMMING

Prep Swimming: Titans win final regular season dual

  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central swimming capped off its regular season with a 115-54 win over Omaha Skutt at home on Thursday. The Titans finish the regular season with an 8-1 dual record, second-place finishes in the L.C. Invite and Johnston Invite and a third-place finish in the Elkhorn, Nebraska Invite. 

This event also served as senior night and was the final regular-season competition for eight seniors -- Tayden Blair, Dallas Davis, Ethan Edwards, David Gann, Gabe Patton, Jack Robbins, Harrison Sprecher, and Andrew Williams.

Against Skutt, the Titans won seven of 11 events. 

The 200-yard medley relay started the with with a win after Robbins, Blair, Davis and Gann won with a time of one minutes, 49.30 seconds. 

Gann also won the 100 butterfly with a 59.46. 

Patrick Chase picked up a win in the 200 freestyle after swimming a 1:54.14. 

Patton won the 500 freestyle with a 5:15.30 and the 100 backstroke with a 1:04.30.

People are also reading…

The 200 freestyle relay earned the victory after Edwards, Sprecher, Gann and Blair swan a 1:38.45. 

Lewis Central ended the day with a win the 400 freestyle. Reily McMurphy, Gavin Rothmeyer, Patton and Chase swam a 3:31.57. 

The Titans will be in action next weekend at the Iowa District Qualifying Meet at Southeast Polk. The state meet will be at the University of Iowa on Feb. 11-12.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert