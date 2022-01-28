Prep Swimming: Titans win final regular season dual

Lewis Central swimming capped off its regular season with a 115-54 win over Omaha Skutt at home on Thursday. The Titans finish the regular season with an 8-1 dual record, second-place finishes in the L.C. Invite and Johnston Invite and a third-place finish in the Elkhorn, Nebraska Invite.

This event also served as senior night and was the final regular-season competition for eight seniors -- Tayden Blair, Dallas Davis, Ethan Edwards, David Gann, Gabe Patton, Jack Robbins, Harrison Sprecher, and Andrew Williams.

Against Skutt, the Titans won seven of 11 events.

The 200-yard medley relay started the with with a win after Robbins, Blair, Davis and Gann won with a time of one minutes, 49.30 seconds.

Gann also won the 100 butterfly with a 59.46.

Patrick Chase picked up a win in the 200 freestyle after swimming a 1:54.14.

Patton won the 500 freestyle with a 5:15.30 and the 100 backstroke with a 1:04.30.

The 200 freestyle relay earned the victory after Edwards, Sprecher, Gann and Blair swan a 1:38.45.

Lewis Central ended the day with a win the 400 freestyle. Reily McMurphy, Gavin Rothmeyer, Patton and Chase swam a 3:31.57.

The Titans will be in action next weekend at the Iowa District Qualifying Meet at Southeast Polk. The state meet will be at the University of Iowa on Feb. 11-12.