 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SWIMMING

Prep Swimming: TItans win Skutt Invite

  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central swimming won the Omaha Skutt Invite on Saturday, defeating five others teams. 

The Titans finished with 459 points, 122 more than second-pace Skutt. 

The 200-yard medley relay came in second place with a team of Reilly McMurphy, Tayden Blair, Patrick Chase and Jack Robbins with a time of one minute, 51.76 seconds. 

Chase came in second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.78, Gabe Patton took third with a 1:58.42 and Jimmy Koch placed fourth with a 2:03.66. 

David Gann placed second in the 200 individual medley with a 2:12.88 and Gavin Rothmeyer finished fourth with a 2:19.07. 

Davis also placed fifth in the 50 free with a 24.62. 

Patton earned fifth in the 100 butterfly with a 1:00.37 and Robbins finished sixth with a 1:02.73. 

Chase won a bronze in the 100 freestyle with 50.16 and Blair took fifth with a 52.07. 

People are also reading…

Gann won the 500 freestyle with a 5:10.69, Robbins was runner up with a 5:20.32, Koch came in fourth with a 5:29.70 and Harrison Sprecher finished sixth with a 5:49.84. 

The 200 freestyle relay took second with a team of McMurphy, Rothmeyer, Patton and Gann. That team swam a 1:36.62. 

McMurphy won the 100 backstroke with a 1:00.83, Spreecher came in third with a 1:04.59 and Will Getter took fifth with a 1:07.87. 

Blair won a silver in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:07.06, Davis placed third with a 1:12.77 and Rothmeyer came in fourth with a 1:14.65. 

Finally, the 400 freestyle relay took second when Koch, Sprecher, Robbins and Rothmeyer swam a 3:44.00. 

Lewis Central is in action next at 11 a.m. on Saturday at its home invite. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert