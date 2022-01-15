Prep Swimming: TItans win Skutt Invite

Lewis Central swimming won the Omaha Skutt Invite on Saturday, defeating five others teams.

The Titans finished with 459 points, 122 more than second-pace Skutt.

The 200-yard medley relay came in second place with a team of Reilly McMurphy, Tayden Blair, Patrick Chase and Jack Robbins with a time of one minute, 51.76 seconds.

Chase came in second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.78, Gabe Patton took third with a 1:58.42 and Jimmy Koch placed fourth with a 2:03.66.

David Gann placed second in the 200 individual medley with a 2:12.88 and Gavin Rothmeyer finished fourth with a 2:19.07.

Davis also placed fifth in the 50 free with a 24.62.

Patton earned fifth in the 100 butterfly with a 1:00.37 and Robbins finished sixth with a 1:02.73.

Chase won a bronze in the 100 freestyle with 50.16 and Blair took fifth with a 52.07.

Gann won the 500 freestyle with a 5:10.69, Robbins was runner up with a 5:20.32, Koch came in fourth with a 5:29.70 and Harrison Sprecher finished sixth with a 5:49.84.

The 200 freestyle relay took second with a team of McMurphy, Rothmeyer, Patton and Gann. That team swam a 1:36.62.

McMurphy won the 100 backstroke with a 1:00.83, Spreecher came in third with a 1:04.59 and Will Getter took fifth with a 1:07.87.

Blair won a silver in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:07.06, Davis placed third with a 1:12.77 and Rothmeyer came in fourth with a 1:14.65.

Finally, the 400 freestyle relay took second when Koch, Sprecher, Robbins and Rothmeyer swam a 3:44.00.

Lewis Central is in action next at 11 a.m. on Saturday at its home invite.