PREP TENNIS: AL girls sneak by TJ, Lynx boys fall

Abraham Lincoln girls tennis won four of six singles matches and pulled out a win in doubles to defeat Thomas Jefferson 5-4 on the road on Monday.

Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle and Ella Boes finished undefeated for the Lynx and Thomas Jefferson's Andrea Morales finished 2-0.

Carle won 8-3 at No. 1 singles, Abraham Lincoln's Savannah Maisel won 8-2 at No. 2, Kylie Hansen earned an 8-3 victory at No. 3 and Boes won 8-5 at No. 4.

Thomas Jefferson's Cara Ronk won 8-3 at No. 5 and Morales won 8-2 at No. 6.

Thomas Jefferson's Faith Christensen and Rukshana Muidinzoda earned an 8-6 victory at No. 1 doubles and Angela Raquel and Morales won 8-2 at No. 3.

Carle and Boes won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles.

The Lynx are now 4-2 on the season and Thomas Jefferson drops to 3-2.

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson are both in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in a quad at Sioux City East. They'll play East and Heelan.

Lynx boys fall to Mustangs

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis fell to Shenandoah on Monday on the road 7-2 after only picking up two singles victories. The Mustangs swept the doubles matches.

Ty James defeated Josh Schuster 10-7 at No. 2 singles and Luis Rodriguez won 10-6 at No. 5 for the Lynx wins.

Abraham Lincoln is now 5-2 on the season.