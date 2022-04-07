 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS TENNIS

PREP TENNIS: Glenwood boys defeats Red Oak, girls fall

  • 0
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood boys tennis defeated Red oak 7-1 on the road on Thursday, winning five of six singles matches and sweeping all three doubles matches. 

Junior Tyler Harger earned an 8-4 win at No. 1 singles, junior Ben Batten earned an 8-3 victory at No. 3, sophomore Brody Taylor won 8-3 at No. 4, sophomore Kayden Anderson earned an 8-1 win at No. 5 and sophomore Liam Hays won 8-4 at No. 6. 

Harger and senior Carter Kirsch teamed for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles, Batten and Taylor won 8-5 at No. 2 and Anderson and Hays capped off the win with an 8-2 victory. 

Glenwood is now 2-1 on the season in duals and will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Thomas Jefferson. 

The Glenwood girls did not have the same success, losing 7-1 at Red Oak. 

The lone winner for the Rams was senior Coryl Matheny who picked up an 8-2 win at No. 1 singles.  

The Glenwood girls are now 1-3 on the season and will be in action next at 11 a.m. on Saturday at a tournament in Shenandoah. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert