PREP TENNIS: Glenwood boys defeats Red Oak, girls fall

Glenwood boys tennis defeated Red oak 7-1 on the road on Thursday, winning five of six singles matches and sweeping all three doubles matches.

Junior Tyler Harger earned an 8-4 win at No. 1 singles, junior Ben Batten earned an 8-3 victory at No. 3, sophomore Brody Taylor won 8-3 at No. 4, sophomore Kayden Anderson earned an 8-1 win at No. 5 and sophomore Liam Hays won 8-4 at No. 6.

Harger and senior Carter Kirsch teamed for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles, Batten and Taylor won 8-5 at No. 2 and Anderson and Hays capped off the win with an 8-2 victory.

Glenwood is now 2-1 on the season in duals and will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Thomas Jefferson.

The Glenwood girls did not have the same success, losing 7-1 at Red Oak.

The lone winner for the Rams was senior Coryl Matheny who picked up an 8-2 win at No. 1 singles.

The Glenwood girls are now 1-3 on the season and will be in action next at 11 a.m. on Saturday at a tournament in Shenandoah.