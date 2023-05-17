Glenwood defeated Lewis Central 5-3 at Wednesday’s home 1A Sub-state final.

The Titans won at No. 1 singles (Christian Jensen) to take an early 1-0 lead, but Kayden Anderson won No. 2 to tie up the score.

Brody Taylor won at No. 4 singles for Glenwood while the Titans took No. 3 singles to keep things level.

Will Getter and Liam Hays won their matches to pull ahead 4-2, and answered a Lewis Central win with a victory at No. 3 doubles to wrap up a 5-3 win to qualify for the state tournament.

The Rams will compete at Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Center in Iowa City in two weeks on Wednesday, May 31, with third-place and championship matches taking place on Thursday.