Both Glenwood and Lewis Central won their matches on Friday to advance to next week's sub-state final on May 17.

The Rams earned a 5-0 sweeps over Audubon and Shenandoah, while the Titans swept Clarinda 5-0 and defeated Denison 5-2.

Hosted at Glenwood next Wednesday, the match will decide which team qualifies for the 1A state tournament.