PREP TENNIS: LC, St. Albert earn wins

St. Albert 9, Atlantic 0

St. Albert girls tennis swept Atlantic in a road meet on Friday and won three matches 8-0.

Landy Miller defeated Addie Schmitt 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Allison Narmi defeated Aspen Kiklasen 8-1 at No. 2, Georgie Bohnet defeated Malena Woodward 8-2 at No. 3, Alexis Narmi swept Keira Olson 8-0 at No. 4, Lily Barnes defeated Rio Johnson 8-4 at No. 5 and Mari Valdivia defeated Quincy Sorenson 8-4 at No. 6.

Miller and Allison Narmi won 8-2 over Schmitt and Woodward at No. 1 doubles, Bohnet and Alexi Narmi defeated Niklasen and Johnson 8-0 at No. 2 and Barnes and Valdivia won 8-5 over Olson and Sorenson.

St. Albert 7, Corning Southwest Valley 2

St. Albert also earned a win in the second part of a triangular at Atlantic.

Miller defeated Charlee Larsen 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Allison Narmi won 8-2 over Alana Drake at No. 2, Bohnet defeated Anjali Kathikar 8-0 at No. 3, Alexis Narmi earned an 8-3 victory over Ryanna Mullen at No. 4 and Barnes won against Karissa Richey 9-7.

Miller and Allison Narmi defeated Drake and Kathikar 8-0 at No. 1 doubles and Bohnet and Alexis Narmi defeated Larsen and Mullen 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Waukee Northwest 6, Lewis Central 5

Lewis Central barely fell to Waukee Northwest at a tournament in Waukee.

Addee Murray defeated Davis Schmidt 6-4 at No. 3 singles, Alexis Opheim defeated Sofia Everett 6-1 at No. 5 and Brooklyn Damgaard won 6-4 over Anna Giles at No. 6.

Oasis Opheim and Aleix Opheim won 6-3 over Schmidt and Giles at No. 2 doubles and Taylor Kemerling and Olivia Alleyl defeated Ashlyn Russell and Kendra Metzger 6-1 at No. 5.

Urbandale 8, Lewis Central 3

Mallory Kjeldgaard defeated Addy Danenhauser 6-3 at No. 4 singles, Alexis Opheim defeated Camryn Boik 6-3 at No. 5 and Damgaard won 7-5 over Tori Noah at No. 6.

Lewis Central 6, Indianola 5

Lanee Olsen defeated Hannah Price 7-5 at No. 1 singles, Oasis Opheim defeated Hayden Lashchansky 6-4 at No. 2, Alexis Opheim defeated Aurdra Dowler 6-4 at No. 5 and Damgaard won 6-0 over Keely Greubel at No. 6.

Olsen and Kjeldgaard defeated Price and Lashchansky 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Oasis and Aleix Opheim won 6-4 over Brynn Bishop and Greubel.

Boys

Atlantic 6, St. Albert 3

St. Albert fell to Atlantic on the road on Friday.

Dan McGrath defeated Clevi Johnson 8-6 at No. 2 singles, Reese Pekny won 8-6 over Easton O'Brien at No.5 and Carter White and McGrath combined to beat Ethan Strum and Johnson 9-8, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.

Southwest Valley 5, St. Albert 4

White defeated Gabe Fuller 8-2 at No. 1 singles, William Tallman won 8-6 over Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird at No. 4 and Pekny defeated Parker Boswell 8-3 at No. 5.

Pekny and Mason Myers defeated Boswell and Logan Westlake 8-5 at No. 3 doubles.

Lewis Central 7, Carroll Kuemper 2

Lewis Central won four of six singles matches and swept the doubles matches to earn a win.

Payton Fort defeated Josh Langel 8-4 at No. 2 singles, Drew White earned an 8-1 victory over Jared Craig, Preston Kathol defeated Max Reincke 8-3 at No. 5 and Broedy Johnson defeated Mason Reicks 9-7 at No. 6.

Sam Janssen and Colby Souther defeated Sam Janssen and Langel 8-6 at No. 1 doubles, Fort and Kathol defeated Hans Kraus and Reincke 8-3 at No. 2 and White and Johnson won 8-3 over Craig and Reicks at No. 3.