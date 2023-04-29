Abraham Lincoln boys tennis split a Missouri River Conference double dual, winning 5-4 over Sergeant Bluff-Luton but losing by the same score to LeMars.

Against the Bulldogs, the Lynx won two of three doubles matches but fell short in the singles matches.

No. 1 singles (AL): Chris Wailes def. Michael Meis, 8-5

2S (LM): Evan Pratt def. Tyler Powers, 9-7

3S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Caden Wurth, 9-7

4S (LM): Ian Penne def. Atticus Walker, 8-2

5S (LM): Jacob McGill def. Killian McMullen, 9-8 (9-7)

6S (AL): Nicholas Spurgin def. Devin DeVall, 8-2

No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Meis/Pratt, 8-6

2D (LM): Wurth/McGill def. Higgins/Walker, 8-1

3D (AL): Luis Rodriguez/Spurgin def. Penne/DeVall, 8-4

Results were not posted for the Lynx win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. With the 5-4 win, the Lynx improve to 8-3.

LeMars also swept Thomas Jefferson in the MRC double dual, 9-0.

No. 1 singles: Meis def. Ryan Smith, 8-0

2S: Pratt def. Jace Mundt, 8-1

3S: Wurth def. James Collins, 8-1

4S: Penne def. Gavin Belt, 8-0

5S: McGill def. Caleb Hunt, 8-1

6S: DeVall def. Cain Cruver, 8-0

No. 1 doubles: Meis/Pratt def. Smith/Collins, 8-2

2D: Wurth/McGill def. Mundt/Hunt, 8-0

3D: Penne/DeVall def. Belt/Cruver, 8-1

Girls

At LeMars, AL swept the hosts and defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton in an MRC double dual.

Abraham Lincoln 9, LeMars

No. 1 singles: Jeena Carle def. Payton Wright, 8-4

2S: Kylie Hansen def. Kylie Hessenius, 8-0

3S: Ella Boes def. Maggie Wright, 8-0

4S: Tegan Tindall def. Myrna Bowen, 8-0

5S: Ella Scmitz def. Jorja Bixenman, 8-3

6S: Lydia Dix def. Olivia Gomez, 8-2

No. 1 doubles: Carle/Tindall def. P. Wright/M. Wright, 8-2

2D: Hansen/Boes def. Hessenius/Ava Penne, 8-0

3D: Schmitz/Dix def. Bowen/Gomez

Abraham Lincoln 7, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2

No. 1 singles (AL): Carle def. Olivia Delarosa, 8-0

2S (AL) Hansen def. Olivia Winter, 8-1

3S (AL): Boes def. Brooke Hanson, 8-4

4S (AL): Tindall def. Lily Guntren, 8-2

5S (SBL): Carley Rooney def. Schmitz, 8-5

6S (AL): Dix def. Isabelle Fetsch

No. 1 doubles (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Delarosa/Hanson, 8-0

2D (SBL): Winter/Guntren def. Hansen/Boes, 8-4

3D (AL): Schmitz/Dix win 8-0

The Lynx improve to 13-3.

The Thomas Jefferson girls split their duals, as Rylee Perrine led the way with three wins and Izlea Macklem stepped into the varsity lineup and earned a pair of wins, according to the Yellow Jackets twitter (@jacket_racket).