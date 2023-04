Abraham Lincoln girls and boys both defeated Shenandoah on Thursday, while the Glenwood boys swept Red Oak.

Boys

AL 6, Shenandoah 3

The Lynx were able to win a tiebreaker in No. 1 doubles, and won four of six singles to defeat the Fillies.

No. 1 singles (AL): Chris Wailes def. Andrew Lawrence, 8-1

No. 2 (S): Dylan Grey def. Blake Higgins, 8-4

No. 3 (AL): Tyler Powers def. Lucas Sun, 8-4

No. 4 (S): Teagan Brunk def. Atticus Walker, 8-4

No. 5 (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Seth Zwickel, 8-6

No. 6 (AL): Killian McMullen def. Drew Morelock, 8-3

No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Lawrence/Gray, 9-7

No. 2 (AL): Higgins/Walker def. Sun/Zwickel, 8-2

No. 3 (S): Brunk/Morelock def. Rodriguez/McMullen, 9-7

Glenwood 9, Red Oak 0

The Rams left little doubt of their dominance in comfortable wins over the Tigers to finish off a sweep. Glenwood's doubles teams combined to win 24-3.

No. 1 singles: Tyler Harger def. Max DeVries, 8-3

No. 2: Kayden Anderson def. Brett Erickson, 8-2

No. 3: Ben Batten def. Joshua LeRette, 8-4

No. 4: Brody Taylor def. Braden Woods, 8-2

No. 5: Will Getter def. Jonah Wemhoff, 8-2

No. 6: Liam Hays def. James Gass, 8-0

No. 1 doubles: Harger/Anderson def. DeVries/Erickson, 8-1

No. 2: Batten/Taylor def. Woods/Wemhoff, 8-1

No. 3: Getter/Hays def. LeRette/Gass, 8-1

Girls

Abraham Lincoln 6, Shenandoah 3

The Lynx girls won the first four singles matches, and also won a key tiebreaker in the No. 1 doubles to earn a victory.

No. 1 singles (AL): Jeena Carle def. Paige Gleason, 8-2

No. 2 (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Emma Olson, 8-4

No. 3 (AL): Ella Boes def. Brooke Hays, 8-4

No. 4 (AL): Tegan Tindall def. Abigail Martin, 8-5

No. 5 (S): Auri Trowbridge def. Zoe Mendoza, 8-0

No. 6 (S): Gabi Jacobs def. Molly Romano, 8-0

No. 1 doubles (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Gleason/Olson, 9-8

No. 2 (AL): Hansen/Boes def. Hays/Trowbridge, 8-4

No. 3 (S): Martin/Jacobs def. Romano/Ella Schmitz, 8-0

Red Oak 9 Glenwood 0

No. 1 singles: Tessa Rolenc def. Josselyn Wallis, 8-0

No. 2: Merced Ramirez def. Cora Pestel, 8-0

No. 3: Grace Wingfield def. Aubrey Mullinax, 8-0

No. 4: Kayden Wingfield def. Kaitlyn Mullinax, 8-0

No. 5: Danique Dobbe def. Kate Hughes, 8-1

No. 6: Abigail Johnson def. Addie Newberry, 8-1

No. 1 doubles: Rolenc/Ramirez def. Wallis/K. Mullinax, 8-0

No. 2: G. Wingfield/K. Wingfield def. Pestel/A. Mullinax, 8-2

No. 3: Dobbe/Johnson def. Hughes/Newberry, 8-3