PREP TENNIS: Lynx tennis defeats Sioux City Teams

Abraham Lincoln girls tennis won a pair of duals on Friday at home, defeating Sioux City West 8-1 and Sioux City North 7-2.

Junior Jenna Carle defeated West’s Nancy Flores 8-0 at No. 1 singles, senior Savannah Maisel won 8-0 at No. 2, junior Ella Boes won 8-2 at No. 3, junior Kylie Hansen won 8-2 at No. 4, junior Sidnie Clark won 8-3 at No. 5 and senior Annija Karkliniece won 8-6 at No. 6.

Carle and Boes teamed to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Maisel and Kansen won 8-0 at No. 2.

Against North, Carle won 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Maisel won 8-2 at No. 2, Boes won 8-5 at No. 3, Hansen swept her opponent 8-0 at No. 4, and Clark won 8-0 at No. 5.

Carle and Boes teamed to win 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, and Maisel and Hansen won 8-4 at No. 2.

The A.L. girls are no 2-1 on the season after losing its season opener.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at Denison-Schleswig.

AL Boys sweep triThe Abraham Lincoln boys tennis team also defeated a pair of tennis teams.

The Lynx defeated Sioux City North 6-3 and Sioux City West 9-0.

Against North, sophomore Chris Wailes won 8-1 at No. 1 singles, junior Tyler Powers won 8-3 at No. 3 and junior Luis Rodriguez won 8-0 at No. 4.

Wailes and Rodriguez teamed to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, sophomore Blake Higgins and Powers won 8-1 at No. 2 and sophomore Atticus Walker and junior Killian McMullen won 8-1 at No. 3.

Against West, Wailes won 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Higgins won 8-2 at No. 2, Powers won 8-1, Rodriquez swept his opponent 8-0, Walked won 8-0 at No. 5, and McMullen won 8-1 at No. 6.

Wailes Rodriguez won 8-4 at No. 1 doubles, Higgins and Powers earned an 8-0 win at No. 2 and Walker and McMullen pulled off an 8-0 win at No. 3.

Abraham Lincoln boys are now 5-1 on the season and will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Lewis Central.