PREP TENNIS: Lynx tennis defeats Sioux City Teams

  • Updated
Abraham Lincoln girls tennis won a pair of duals on Friday at home, defeating Sioux City West 8-1 and Sioux City North 7-2.

Junior Jenna Carle defeated West’s Nancy Flores 8-0 at No. 1 singles, senior Savannah Maisel won 8-0 at No. 2, junior Ella Boes won 8-2 at No. 3, junior Kylie Hansen won 8-2 at No. 4, junior Sidnie Clark won 8-3 at No. 5 and senior Annija Karkliniece won 8-6 at No. 6.

Carle and Boes teamed to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Maisel and Kansen won 8-0 at No. 2.

Against North, Carle won 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Maisel won 8-2 at No. 2, Boes won 8-5 at No. 3, Hansen swept her opponent 8-0 at No. 4, and Clark won 8-0 at No. 5.

Carle and Boes teamed to win 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, and Maisel and Hansen won 8-4 at No. 2.

The A.L. girls are no 2-1 on the season after losing its season opener.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at Denison-Schleswig.

AL Boys sweep triThe Abraham Lincoln boys tennis team also defeated a pair of tennis teams.

The Lynx defeated Sioux City North 6-3 and Sioux City West 9-0.

Against North, sophomore Chris Wailes won 8-1 at No. 1 singles, junior Tyler Powers won 8-3 at No. 3 and junior Luis Rodriguez won 8-0 at No. 4.

Wailes and Rodriguez teamed to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, sophomore Blake Higgins and Powers won 8-1 at No. 2 and sophomore Atticus Walker and junior Killian McMullen won 8-1 at No. 3.

Against West, Wailes won 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Higgins won 8-2 at No. 2, Powers won 8-1, Rodriquez swept his opponent 8-0, Walked won 8-0 at No. 5, and McMullen won 8-1 at No. 6.

Wailes Rodriguez won 8-4 at No. 1 doubles, Higgins and Powers earned an 8-0 win at No. 2 and Walker and McMullen pulled off an 8-0 win at No. 3.

Abraham Lincoln boys are now 5-1 on the season and will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Lewis Central.

Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle competes against Sioux City North's Grace Hodge on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Abraham Lincoln’s Savannah Maisel competes against Sioux City North’s Sophie Langin on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Abraham Lincoln’s Ella Boes competes against Sioux City North’s Ella Conley on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Abraham Lincoln's Kylie Hansen competes against Sioux City North's Megan Beecher on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle competes against Sioux City North's Grace Hodge on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Abraham Lincoln's Savannah Maisel competes against Sioux City North's Sophie Langin on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Abraham Lincoln's Ella Boes competes against Sioux City North's Ella Conley on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Abraham Lincoln's Kylie Hansen competes against Sioux City North's Megan Beecher on Friday, April 8, 2022.
