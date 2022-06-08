PREP TENNIS: Miller, White reach quarterfinals

St. Albert's Landry Miller and Carter White competed at the Class 1A coed state tennis tournament on Tuesday at Roger Knapp Tennis Center in Des Moines where they reached the quarterfinals after winning two matches.

They started the day with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Keziah Janssen and Sam Janssen of Carroll Kuemper Catholic and defeated Regen Halsne and Jayden Cattell of Ballard in the second round, 6-4, 6-2.

They fell in the quarterfinals to eventual champions, Ally Burger and Declan Coe of Xavier, 6-3, 6-1.

Allison Narmi and Dan McGrath of St. Albert also competed in the tournament. They started the day with a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (6) win over Gracie Ross and Jacob Ross of Ballard in the preliminary round. The lost in the first round to Courtney Carstensen and Brady Hortsmann of Xavier, 6-1, 6-1.

Abraham Lincoln's Savannah Maisel and Chris Wailes competed in the Class 2A tournament, but lost in the preliminary round to a duo from Cedar Rapids Prairie, 6-0, 6-0.