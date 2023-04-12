Glenwood and Lewis Central's boys tennis teams swept Atlantic and Harlan Tuesday, while the St. Albert girls earned a senior night victory over Shenandoah.
Boys
Glenwood 9, Atlantic 0
The Rams dominated on the road to remain undefeated.
No. 1 singles: Tyler Harger def. Clevi Johnson, 10-7
2S: Kayden Anderson def. Nolan Waters, 10-7
3S: Ben Batten def. Kinnick Juhl, 10-4
4S: Brody Taylor def. Alex Rosenbaum, 10-4
5S: Glenwood def. Atlantic, forf.
6S: Trice Buchanan def. Michael Hotze, 10-6
No. 1 doubles: Harger/Anderson def. Johnson/Waters
2D: Glenwood def. Atlantic, 10-1
3D: Liam Hays/Buchanan def. Juhl/Hotze, 10-8
Lewis Central 9, Harlan 0
The Titans remained undefeated with a sweep of the Cyclones.
No. 1 singles: Christian Jensen def. Andrew Andersen, 9-7
2S: Payton Fort def. Edgar Mena, 8-0
3S: Drew White def. Keyton Francis, 8-1
4S: Broedy Johnson def. Eric Torneten, 8-0
5S: Colby Souther def. Garrett Hillwick, 8-0
6S: Bryson Jense def. Colton Hagle, 8-0
No. 1 doubles: C. Jensen/Fort def. Andersen/Mena, 8-1
2D: White/Johnson def. Francis/Torneten, 8-1
3D: Souther/B. Jensen def. Hillwick/Hagle, 8-1
Shenandoah 6, St. Albert 3
The Falcons (2-2) fell short on the road on the Mustangs (3-1) senior night.
No. 1 singles (M): Andrew Lawrence def. Cole Pekny, 8-0
2S (F): Noah Narmi def. Dylan Gray, 8-5
3S (F): Daley McCoy def. Lucas Sun, 8-5
4S (M): Teagan Brunk def. William Tallman, 8-3
5S (M): Seth Zwickel def. Nolan Smith, 8-0
6S (M): Drew Morelock def. Jaxson Lehnen, 8-1
No. 1 doubles (M): Lawrence/Gray def. Pekny/Tallman, 8-1
2D (F): Narmi/Daley def. Sun/Zwickel, 8-4
3D (M): Brunk/Morelock def. Smith/Lehnen, 8-2
Girls
St. Albert 6, Shenandoah 3
No. 1 singles (St.): Landy Miller def. Paige Gleason, 8-4
2S (St.): Georgie Bohnet def. Emma Olson, 8-3
3S (St.): Lexi Narmi def. Brooke Hays, 8-2
4S (St.): Mari Valdivia def. Abigail Martin, 8-2
5S (Sh): Auri Trowbridge def. Lily Barnes, 8-4
6S (Sh): Gabi Jacobs def. Ella Narmi, 8-5
No. 1 doubles (St.): Bohnet/L. Narmi def. Gleason/Olson, 8-3
2D (St.): Miller/E. Narmi def. Hays/Trowbridge, 8-3
3D (Sh): Martin/Jacobs def. Valdivia/Barnes, 9-7