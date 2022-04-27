PREP TENNIS: Shenandoah downs Glenwood

Glenwood boys and girls tennis fell to Shenandoah on Tuesday with the boys losing 7-2 in Shenandoah and the girls falling 6-3 in Glenwood.

Glenwood's Riley Wiese proved to be the bright spot for the Rams as the only player to win two matches. She defeated Paige Gleason 8-4 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Coryl Matheny to win 8-4 at No. 1 doubles over Gleason and Emma Olson.

Hallee Lincoln defeated Brooke Hays 9-7 at No. 6 singles for the other Glenwood victory in the girls' dual.

Glenwood's Brody Taylor defeated Dylan Gray, 10-6, at No. 5 singles for boys and Liam Hays won 10-5 over Drew Morelock at No. 6 singles.

Glenwood is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at home against St. Albert.