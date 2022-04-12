PREP TENNIS: St. Albert defeats Shenandoah

St. Albert boys and girls tennis defeated Shenandoah on Tuesday on the road, with the girls winning 5-4 and the boys winning 6-3.

The Class 1A No. 10 Saintes earned a little bit of revenge after finishing second to Shenandoah in a tournament on Saturday.

Allison Narmi defeated Paige Gleason 8-3 at No. 2 singles, Georgie Bohnet won 8-1 over Auri Thowbridge at No. 3 and Lexi Narmi won 8-1 over Cadence Gough at No. 4.

Landry Miller and Allison Narmi teamed to win 8-4 at No. 1 doubles and Narmi and Lila Mous won 8-3 at No. 2.

On the boys' side, Carter White defeated Andrew Lawrence 9-8, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, Dan McGrath won 8-5 at No. 2 over Josh Schuster and Mason Myers won 8-4 over Drew Morelock at No. 6.

White and McGrath teamed to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Cole Pekny and William Wallman won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles and Reese Pekny and Myers won 8-3 at No. 3.

The St. Albert girls will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Lewis Central and the boys will play at 1 p.m. on April 21 in a triangular at Lewis Central.