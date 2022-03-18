PREP TENNIS: St. Albert hopes for strength in numbers

St. Albert boys and girls tennis hope the saying “strength in numbers” applies to its teams this year.

After having 17 players out last year co-head coaches Cory Lehr and Teri Miller were excited when over 30 kids came out for the first two days of practice. This is Lehr’s first year as co-head coach for St. Albert.

A majority of the players out are girls, with only around eight boys out so far. But, the boys return some key talent off last year’s squad, and Lehr hopes to see some high-level tennis from the group.

“We have four or five that I have my hands on that I can tell are pretty efficient and they know what they’re doing in the sport of tennis,” he said. “There’s about a handful, maybe five guys that I kind of just picked up out of the class room and say, ‘Hey. You look like you want to do something in the spring. Do you do any spring sports?’

“And they’re like, ‘Nope.’ I was like lets try out for tennis and see what happens. On day one already I can tell from the minute they picked up a racket we’re going to get the hang of things and they’re going to be just fine at the sport.”

The boys don’t have any returning state experience, but players like Carter White, Daniel McGrath, Reese Pekny and Cole Pekny hope to change that this year.

“Carter White looks pretty solid in the lineup so far and Daniel McGrath. Those two are going to be our one-two punch to start off,” Lehr said. “They have a pretty good resume in the tennis world as well as Reese Pekny and Cole Pekny. They’re brothers and they both played with tennis rackets today and they looked great honestly. Those are going to be a solid four core and after that it will kind of filter in and we’ll see what we have for our other seedings.”

On the girls’ side, Landry Miller and Allison Narmi return after an undefeated doubles campaign in the regular season a year ago. They earned a four seed in the state tournament and finished fifth.

“I’m looking forward to that to see how the season goes because of the four teams that finished above them at state last year, only one had seniors,” Teri Miller said. “Depending on how the girls do I think there’s a good chance to get them seeded again. That’s exciting.”

Miller and Narmi aren’t the only key players coming back.

Alexi Narmi, Georgie Bohnet and Lily Barnes all return after being in the top six in 2021.

“Then we have Alexis Narmi and she in Georgie Bohnet played double together last year,” Teri Miller said. “I would venture to guess they’ll be doubles partners next. I have a strong top four and I have another strong person, last year’s number six. … I have some underclassmen that will be competing and I have a couple juniors. The rest of those girls will be competing for a spot. Even the top six are going to have to earn their position.”

The team hasn’t discussed goals as a team yet, but Teri Miller expects the girls to have some high goals.

“The girls probably surprised themselves last year at their results,” she said. “I think in the area or tournaments where we didn’t finish as high as they would have liked I think their goals will be to correct that this year and finish higher. I think ultimate the end of season results I think that they might have goal they just might not put it out on the table.”

