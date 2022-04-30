 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP TENNIS

PREP TENNIS: St. Albert splits with Glenwood, LC sweeps Atlantic

  • 0
St. Albert Saintes Logo

St. Albert girls tennis showed its skill on Friday in Glenwood, winning 7-2. But the boys did not have the same success falling 6-3.

On the girls' side, Glenwood's Coryl Matheny defeated Landry Miller 8-5 at No. 1 singles and Cora Pestel defeated Mari Valdivia 8-6 at No. 6 singles, but the Saintes took the rest of the singles matches and swept the doubles matches.

Allison Narmi defeated Riley Wiese 8-5 at No. 2 singles, Georgia Bohnet won 8-2 over Aubrey Mullinax, Lexi Narmi defeated Josselyn Wallis 8-3 at No. 4 and Lily Barnes earned an 8-3 win over Chelsea Vang at No. 5.

Miller and Allison Narmi defeated Matheny and Wiese 9-8 at No. 1 doubles, Bohney and Lexi Narmi earned an 8-6 win over Mullinax and Wallis at No. 2 doubles and Barnes and Valdivia won 8-4 over Vang and Pestel at No. 3 doubles.

On the boys' side, St. Albert's Carter White defeated Tyler Harger 8-4 at No. 1 singles and White and Dan McGrath won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles over Harger and Carter Kirsch, but Glenwood won the rest of the singles matches and picked up a win in doubles.

People are also reading…

Kirsch won 8-5 over McGrath at No. 2 singles, Ben Batten defeated Cole Pekny 8-2 at No. 3, Kayden Anderson won 8-1 over William Tallman at No. 4, Brody Taylor defeated Reese Pekny 9-8, 7-0 at No. 5 and Will Getter swept Nolan Smith 8-0.

St. Albert earned a win in No. 2 doubles when Cole Pekny and Tallman defeated Patten and Taylor 8-6, but Glenwood's Anderson and Getter swept Reese Pekny and Nolan Smith 8-0.

LC sweeps Atlantic

Lewis Central girls tennis earned a big home win, sweeping Atlantic 9-0. In the nine matches, Lewis Central swept three opponents and held three more to one point.

Lanee Olsen defeated Addi Schmitt 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Oasis Opheim defeated Aspen Niklasen 8-2 at No. 2 singles, Addee Murray won 8-3 over Malena Woodward at No. 3, Mallory Kjelgaard defeated Keira Olson 8-1 at No. 4 singles, Alexis Opheim defeated Jade Harter 8-1 at No. 5 and Brooklyn Damgaard swept Alex Garcia 8-0 at No. 6.

Olsen and Kjeldgaard defeated Schmitt and Niklasen 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, Lanne and Oasis Opheim defeated Woodward and Olson 8-1 at No. 2 doubles and Murray and Damgaard defeated Harter and Garcia 8-0 at No. 3.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

Class 1A No. 13 Tri-Center earned a 4-1 win over No. 14 St. Albert on Monday in Council Bluffs after senior Marissa Ring netted a hat trick.

Area athletes qualify for state

Ten athletes and 13 relays from the Nonpareil area qualified for the Drake Relays which will take place on Thursday through Sunday in Des Moin…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert