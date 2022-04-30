PREP TENNIS: St. Albert splits with Glenwood, LC sweeps Atlantic

St. Albert girls tennis showed its skill on Friday in Glenwood, winning 7-2. But the boys did not have the same success falling 6-3.

On the girls' side, Glenwood's Coryl Matheny defeated Landry Miller 8-5 at No. 1 singles and Cora Pestel defeated Mari Valdivia 8-6 at No. 6 singles, but the Saintes took the rest of the singles matches and swept the doubles matches.

Allison Narmi defeated Riley Wiese 8-5 at No. 2 singles, Georgia Bohnet won 8-2 over Aubrey Mullinax, Lexi Narmi defeated Josselyn Wallis 8-3 at No. 4 and Lily Barnes earned an 8-3 win over Chelsea Vang at No. 5.

Miller and Allison Narmi defeated Matheny and Wiese 9-8 at No. 1 doubles, Bohney and Lexi Narmi earned an 8-6 win over Mullinax and Wallis at No. 2 doubles and Barnes and Valdivia won 8-4 over Vang and Pestel at No. 3 doubles.

On the boys' side, St. Albert's Carter White defeated Tyler Harger 8-4 at No. 1 singles and White and Dan McGrath won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles over Harger and Carter Kirsch, but Glenwood won the rest of the singles matches and picked up a win in doubles.

Kirsch won 8-5 over McGrath at No. 2 singles, Ben Batten defeated Cole Pekny 8-2 at No. 3, Kayden Anderson won 8-1 over William Tallman at No. 4, Brody Taylor defeated Reese Pekny 9-8, 7-0 at No. 5 and Will Getter swept Nolan Smith 8-0.

St. Albert earned a win in No. 2 doubles when Cole Pekny and Tallman defeated Patten and Taylor 8-6, but Glenwood's Anderson and Getter swept Reese Pekny and Nolan Smith 8-0.

LC sweeps Atlantic

Lewis Central girls tennis earned a big home win, sweeping Atlantic 9-0. In the nine matches, Lewis Central swept three opponents and held three more to one point.

Lanee Olsen defeated Addi Schmitt 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Oasis Opheim defeated Aspen Niklasen 8-2 at No. 2 singles, Addee Murray won 8-3 over Malena Woodward at No. 3, Mallory Kjelgaard defeated Keira Olson 8-1 at No. 4 singles, Alexis Opheim defeated Jade Harter 8-1 at No. 5 and Brooklyn Damgaard swept Alex Garcia 8-0 at No. 6.

Olsen and Kjeldgaard defeated Schmitt and Niklasen 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, Lanne and Oasis Opheim defeated Woodward and Olson 8-1 at No. 2 doubles and Murray and Damgaard defeated Harter and Garcia 8-0 at No. 3.