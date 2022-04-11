PREP TENNIS: St. Albert tennis sweeps Audubon

St. Albert boys and girls tennis swept Audubon on Monday at home with both teams winning 9-0.

On the girls' side, Landry Miller won 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Allison Narmi swept her opponent 8-0 at No. 2, Lexi Narmi won 8-1 at No. 3, Lil Barnes earned an 8-4 victory at No. 4, Mari Valdivia won 8-0 at No. 5 and Abby French earned his first varsity win, 8-1, at No. 6.

Miller and Allison Narmi won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, Lexi Narmi and Lila Mouw won 8-2 at No. 2 for Mouw's first varsity win and Barnes and Valdivia won 8-1 at No. 3.

On the boys' side, Carter White swept his opponent 8-0 at No. 1, Daniel McGrath won 8-3 at No 2, Cole Pekny picked up the 8-3 win at No. 3, William Tallman won 8-6 at No. 4, Resse Pekny won 8-2 at No. 5 and Mason Myers defeated his opponent 8-1.

White and McGrath won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Cole Pekny and Tallman swept 8-0 at No. 2 and Reese Pekny and Myers won 8-1 at No. 3. The win was the first varsity win for Myers.

The St. Albert boys are now 2-1 on the season and will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Shenandoah. The girls are now 3-0 and will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Shenandoah.