Lewis Central earned their fourth straight championship in the girls city meet on Wednesday.

Titans Lexi Opheim (No. 3 singles), Brooklyn Damgaard (4 singles) and Mallory Kjeldgaard earned first-place finishes, and the Titans No. 2 and 3 doubles teams also won.

No. 1 singles: Jeena Carle (AL) 3-0, Lanee Olsen (LC) 2-1, Landry Miller (SA) 1-2, Cara Ronk (TJ) 0-3

No. 2 singles: Kylie Hansen (AL) 3-0, Oasis Opheim (LC) 2-1, Georgie Bohnet (SA) 1-2, Alexis Poole (TJ) 0-3

No. 3 singles: Lexi Opheim (LC) 3-0, Ella Boes (AL) 2-1, Lexi Narmi (SA) 1-2, Makenna Sorensen (TJ) 0-3

No. 4 singles: Brooklyn Damgaard (LC) 3-0, Mari Valdivia (SA) 2-1, Tegan Tindall (AL) 1-2, Alyssa Koppold (TJ) 0-3

No. 5 singles: Mallory Kjeldgaard (LC) 3-0, Lily Barnes (SA) 2-1, Mylee Minturn (TJ) 1-2, Ella Schmitz (AL) 0-3

No. 6 singles: Ella Narmi (SA) 3-0, Lani Bergantzel (LC) 2-1, Lydia Dix (AL) 1-2, Olivia VanSoelen (TJ) 0-3

No. 1 doubles: Carle/Tindall (AL) 3-0, O. Opheim/L. Opheim (LC) 2-1, L. Narmi/Bohnet (SA) 1-2, Ronk/Poole (TJ) 0-3

No. 2 doubles: Olsen/Kjeldgaard (LC) 3-0, Miller/E. Narmi (SA) 2-1, Boes/Hansen (AL) 1-2, Sorensen/Koppold (TJ) 0-3

No. 3 doubles: Damgaard/Bergantzel (LC) 3-0, Dix/Romano (AL) 2-1, Valdivia/Barnes (SA) 1-2, VanSoelen/Rylee Perrine (TJ) 0-3

Titans head coach Aaron Rodenburg said hard work and dedication in the off season have been the key factors in the success that has led to a 5-1 dual record and Wednesday's city title.

"The team's hard work and dedication in the off season and during practice have proven to be the key to their good shot selection and execution," Rodenburg wrote in a text to The Daily Nonpareil. "Senior leadership of Lanee Olsen, Oasis Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel has been crucial in demonstrating mental toughness and physical endurance."

Oasis' sister, Lexi, remains undefeated at No. 3 singles, while Damgaard and Mallory Kjeldgaard went 6-0 on Wednesday in their singles and doubles wins.

"I'm very proud of the maturity and sportsmanship of these ladies, and today's all-around effort."

Boys

Abraham Lincoln mainly cruised through the boys tennis city meet on Tuesday, sweeping Thomas Jefferson and winning all but No. 2 doubles against St. Albert, but ran into a challenge against Lewis Central. The Titans emerged victorious for their second straight city championship.

Abraham Lincoln results

No. 1 singles (AL): Chris Wailes def. Christian Jensen (LC), 8-4. Wailes placed first among city players in No. 1 singles.

2S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Noah Narmi (SA), 8-4

3S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Jace Mundt (TJ), 8-2

4S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Luis Rodriguez, 8-5

5S (AL): Atticus Walker def. Caleb Hunt (TJ), 8-1

6S (AL): Killian McMullen def. Cain Cruver (TJ), 8-0. McMullen placed first among city players in No. 6 singles.

No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Narmi/Cole Pekny (SA), 8-3. Wailes/Powers earned first place.

2D (AL): Higgins/Walker def. Mundt/Hunt (TJ), 8-1

3D (LC): Rodriguez/McMullen def. Colby Souther/Bryson Jensen (LC), 8-2

Thomas Jefferson results

No. 1 singles (AL): Wailes def. Ryan Smith, 9-8 (7-1)

2S (AL): Powers def. James Collins, 8-2

3S (AL): Higgins def. Mundt, 8-2

4S (AL): Rodriguez def. Gavin Belt, 8-0

5S (AL): Walker def. Hunt, 8-1

6S (AL): McMullen def. Cruver, 8-0

No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Smith/Collins, 8-2

2D (AL): Higgins/Walker def. Mundt/Hunt, 8-1

3D (AL): Rodriguez/McMullen def. Cole Nichols/Braxton Burget, 8-1

Lewis Central results

No. 1 singles (AL): Wailes def. Christian Jensen, 8-4

2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Powers, 8-2

3S (LC): Drew White def. Higgins, 8-5

4S (LC): Johnson def. Rodriguez, 8-5

5S (LC): White def. Walker, 8-3

6S (AL): McMullen def. Jensen, 8-5

No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Jensen/Fort, 8-2

2D (LC): White/Johnson def. Higgins/Walker, 8-6

3D (LC): Souther/Jensen def. Rodriguez/McMullen, 8-2

Congrats to the boys tennis team for becoming back to back City Champions! A bunch of great young men that are a pleasure to coach! — LC Boys Tennis (@titanboystennis) April 25, 2023

St. Albert results

No. 1 singles (AL): Wailes def. Pekny, 8-1 (7-1)

2S (AL): Powers def. N. Narmi, 8-4

3S (AL): Higgins def. McCoy Daley, 8-2

4S (AL): Rodriguez def. William Tallman, 8-4

5S (AL): Walker def. Nolan Smith, 8-1

6S (AL): McMullen def. Jaxson Lehnen, 8-3

No. 1 doubles (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Narmi/Pekny, 8-3

2D (SA): Daley/Tallman def. Higgins/Walker, 9-8 (7-5). The duo placed second in Tuesday's city meet.

3D (AL): Rodriguez/McMullen def. Smith/Lehnen, 8-2