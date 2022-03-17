PREP TENNIS: Titans hope small team leads to advantage

Lewis Central girls tennis has a smaller team than previous years, but head coach Aaron Rodenburg hopes to turn this into an advantage.

The Titans use their practice time wisely, spending more time on individual work between coaches and athletes.

“The girls are very excited for the season, lots of enthusiasm,” Rodenburg said. “We have less girls out this year than last year so there is much more time to spend with them individually. That makes for more productive practices and more one-on-one coaching.”

The Titans return their No. 1 singles competitor from a year ago, junior Lanee Olsen. Olsen placed third at regionals last year.

“(She) is excited for the season; she’s been training in the off season, so she is ready for the upcoming competition,” Rodenburg said about Olsen.

Senior Addee Murray and junior Oasis Opheim are two returning players Lewis Central hopes have a positive impact this year.

With the season being a few days old, it’s hard to tell who might take a step up from last year, but a few names have already started to impress.

“Sophomore Lexi Opheim, junior Brooklyn Damgaard and sophomore Malory Kjeldgaard are returning this year and show great promise and excitement for the season,” Rodenburg said. “We are very excited about all the younger new talented players we have this year.”

The Titans aren’t looking too far ahead this season, approaching it match by match and point by point. Lewis Central will have the opportunity to see how much it has improved with a difficult schedule.

“It is always a goal to be the best tennis player each player can be on any particular day, that is the mission with which we start,” Rodenburg said. “Our goal is to take one point at a time and play to the best of our ability. We have a tougher schedule this year than last year, and we are gearing up for the challenge.”

This mentality also applies to areas of life off the court for the Titans. Lewis Central has adopted that into a team motto this year, “Be the best blank you can be.”

“Whether that means tennis player, student, daughter, driver, etc,” Rodenburg said. “Excellence is what we are after. Lanee Olsen had a quote put on our uniforms this year, ‘One important key to success is confidence. An important key to confidence is preparation,’ by Arthur Ashe.”