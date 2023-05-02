It was a fun day for Lynx tennis as Jeena Carle and Chris Wailes each claimed Missouri River Conference titles on Tuesday. The Boys competed at the Koch Tennis Center at Tranquility while the girls competed at Abraham Lincoln.

Jeena Carle claimed the single conference title as she defeated Payton Wright from LeMars in the championship match. Before her showdown with Wright, Carle defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ella Skinner 8-0 in the first round then beat LeMars’ Elliana Pick in the semifinals 8-1.

The Lynx girls finished as the conference’s runner-up with 27 team points, three pints behind the champion Sioux City North. Thomas Jefferson placed sixth overall with six points.

In the doubles competition, Ella Boes and Kylie Hansen placed third as they went 2-1 overall in their matches on the day, beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Olivia Delarosa and Brooke Hanson 8-2 in the third-place match, and defeating Sioux City North’s Madelyn Welp and Kacie Maynard 8-4 in round one, before taking a loss in the semifinal round.

For the boys’ competition, Wailes def. Michael Meis 8-5 in the championship match. En route to his title, Wailes beat Carter Jelken from Sioux City West in round one 8-0, then beat Tyler Grote from Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-3 in the semifinal.

The doubles were not as kind to the Lynx as their entries were eliminated by the second consolation round. Thomas Jefferson’s Ryan Smith and Jace Mundt advanced up to the consolation’s third round.

The final boys team results were not yet available by the time of the publication deadline. Check back online soon for complete and further detail of this tournament’s results.

Girl Team Results

1 Sioux City North, 30

2 Abraham Lincoln, 27

3 Sioux City East, 20

T-4 Bishop Heelan, 16

T-4 LeMars, 16

5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 11

6 Thomas Jefferson, 6

7 Sioux City West, 5