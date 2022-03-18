PREP TRACK: Bobcats, Eagles start season

Iowa School for the Deaf and Heartland Christian kicked off the 2022 track season on Thursday at the Doan Invitational Class D.

On the girls side, Heartland finished in sixth place out of 11 teams with 38 points. Fullerton won the meet with 108.5 points. ISD didn't score on the girls side.

On the boys side, Heartland placed 10th with 11 points and ISD finished in 11th with six points. Kenesaw won the meet with 98 points, eight more points than Shelton.

The highlight for the Heartland girls came from freshman Grace Steinmetz who won the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:58.22. She defeated the runner up by more than 15 seconds.

ISD freshman Jenessa Hull was just under two seconds away from scoring in the 60 hurdles, placing 11th with a time of 15.09.

Heartland junior Gavin Anderson placed second in the 3200 with a time of 12:16.15 for the best finish for the Eagles on the boys side.

ISD senior Gregory Kazeba placed third in the 200 with a time of 26.06 to lead the Bobcats.

Girls

60-meter hurdles

1. Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 11.04

10. Hannah Steinmetz, Heartland, 13.87

11. Jenessa Hull, ISD, 15.09

12. Kaylee Johnson, Heartland, 16.70

60 dash

1. Kayli Carey, Dorchester, 8.89

21. Ashley Vera Nieto, ISD, 10.53

22. Mady Jundt, Heartland, 10.68

23. Kaylee Johnson, Heartland, 10.74

400

1. Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan, 1:09.46

6. Vanessa Nava, Heartland, 1:13.02

13. Kayci Brennan, Heartland, 1:22.24

14. Isabelle Wilson, Heartland, 1:22.41

3200

1. Grace Steinmetz, Heartland, 13:58.22

4. Hannah Steinmetz, Heartland, 14:44.23

800

1. Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 2:34.47

5. Grace Steinmetz, Heartland, 2:58.01

200

1. Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 29.37

2. Vanessa Nava, Heartland, 30.49

15. Isabelle Wilson, Heartland, 34.18

19. Ashley Vera Nieto, ISD, 36.10

1600

1. Kylee Dubas, Fullerton, 6:19.32

2. Grace Steinmetz, Heartland, 6:37.15

6. Hannah Steinmetz, Heartland, 6:58.56

1600 Relay

1. Fullerton, 4:39.90

7. Heartland Christian, 5:41.11

8. ISD, 6:08.67

3200 Relay

1. Fullerton, 11:15.74

4. Heartland, 12:43.90

High Jump

1. Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 4-06.00

Pole Vault

1. Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 8-06.00

Long Jump

1. Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 16-10.75

Triple Jump

1. Cassidy Gallagher, Kensaw, 35-01.00

8. Kayci Brennan, Heartland, 25-03.75

11. Mady Jundt, Heartland, 22-09.50

Shot Put

1. Emmilly Berglund, Shelton, 38-00.00

16. Mady Jundt, Heartland, 24-05.00

25. Kaylee Johnson, Heartland, 19-07.00

Discus

1. Emma Olsen, Exeter-Milligan, 92-08

Boys

60 Hurdles

1. Brady Cook, Fullerton, 9.62

6. Levi Anderson, Heartland, 11.70

8. Bronx Fetter, Heartland, 13.18

60 Dash

1. Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 7.44

22. Luke Anderson, Heartland, 8.41

24. Diego Huey, Heartland, 8.58

25. Levi Anderson, Heartland, 8.82

28. Adrian Perez, ISD, 9.07

29. Izzy Martinez, ISD, 10.92

400

1. Aiden Norman, Fullerton, 56.70

14. Levi Anderson, 1:08.30

16. Trey Diedrich, ISD, 1:12.00

17. Elijah Lewis, Heartland, 1:13.17

19. Ra J Fetter, Heartland, 1:19.81

3200

1. Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton, 12:04.45

2. Gavin Anderson, Heartland, 12:16.15

10. Brady Bingus, Heartland, 13:40.29

800

1. Justin Horn, Fullerton, 2:22.74

7. Gavin Anderson, 2:36.32

13. Brady Dingus, Heartland, 2:54.00

200

1. Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 24.92

3. Gregory Kazeba, ISD, 26.06

17. Diego Huey, Heartland, 28.13

20. Luke Anderson, Heartland, 28.83

22. Adrian Perez, ISD, 29.35

25. Elijah Lewis, Heartland, 30.31

1600

1. Logan Menke, Lawrence-Nelson, 5:20.33

9. Gavin Anderson, Heartland, 5:56.77

12. Brady Bingus, Heartland, 6:34.53

14. Lakota Benge, ISD, 8:32.81

1600 Relay

1. Fullerton, 3:55.62

7. Heartland, 4:40.46

8. ISD, 4:53.00

3200

1. Shelton, 9:32.98

5. Heartland, 10:38.26

High Jump

1. Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 5-10.00

10. Diego Huey, Heartland, 4-10.00

Pole Vault

1. Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale, 12-00.00

Long Jump

1. Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 20-02.75

7. Gregory Kazeba, 17-07.00

Triple Jump

1. Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 39-11.00

18. Bronx Fetter, Heartland, 28-10.00

Shot Put

1. Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 42-05.50

23. Izzy Martinez, ISD, 14-10.50

Discus

1. Eli Jensen, Kenesaw, 127-07

19. Ra J Fetter, Heartland, 65-06