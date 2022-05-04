PREP TRACK: Cardinals, Eagles win WIC titles

The Treynor girls track team and the Underwood boys track team claimed Western Iowa Conference Championships on Tuesday in Avoca.

BOYS

Underwood's Mason Boothby led all athletes with 25 points to lead the Eagles to a WIC title. Underwood scored 191 total points, 91 more than runner-up Treynor.

Riverside placed sixth with 71 points, AHSTW came in eight with 30 points and Tri-Center took ninth with 28 points.

Boothby won the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 10 inches and the long jump with a leap of 20-2. He was also on the 800-meter relay which won with a time of 1 minute, 35.6 seconds and the winning 1600-distance medley relay which ran a 3:49.59.

Underwood's Chase Ryan won the 100 with a time of 11.31, Raymond Patomson won the 400 with a 53.15, Scott Pearson took first in the 800 with a 2:02.26, Carter Davis won the 110 hurdles with a 15.13 and Thomas Huneke won the shot put with a throw of 47-11.

Treynor's Jaxon Schumacher took first in the 200 with a 22.55 and Todd Pedersen won the 400 hurdles with a 55.46.

Schumacher and Pedersen led the Cardinals with 16.5 points each. Schumacher and Pedersen ran on the winning 400 relay team which finished with a time of 43.88, the 800-sprint medley relay which won with a time of 1:35.71 and the 440-shuttle hurdle relay which placed third with a time of 1:03.32.

Underwood won the 1600 relay with a time of 3:30.75, the 3200 relay with an 8:40.49 and the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:01.33.

Riverside was led in scoring by Grady Jeppesen who scored 20 points. He placed second in the 400 with a 54.54, second in the high jump with a height of 5-8, was on the 400 relay which took second with a time of 45.61 and the 1600 relay which came in second with a time of 3:31.24.

Gavin Newcomb led AHSTW in scoring with eight points. He placed seventh in the 100 with a 12.18, fifth in the 110 hurdles with a 16.89, was on the 1600 relay which came in fifth with a time of 3:52.16 and the 440 shuttle hurdle relay which took fifth with a 1:07.23.

Tri-Center was led in scoring by Eli Marsh and Sean McGee who each scored eight points. Marsh placed fifth in the 100 wit ha 12.14 and fifth in the long jump with a leap of 18-8.5. Sean placed third in the 1600 with a 4:48.31, was on the 3200 relay which took third with an 8:56.93 and seventh on the 1600-distance team which finished in seventh with a 4:06.40.

Easton Eledge, Bryce Patten, Michael Dose, Joey Anderson, Ty Strutton, Jake Reimer, Josh Ravlin, Luke Seidler, Will Buckholdt, Jack Vanfossan and Wyatt Baker all scored for Underwood as well.

GIRLS

Treynor had six athletes score 10 or more points to claim the WIC title, finishing with 155.5 points.

Underwood placed second with 120.5 points, Riverside came in third with 108 points, Tri-Center took seventh with 59 points and AHSTW placed eighth with 32 points.

Jadyn Huisman led the Cardinals with 20 points. She won the discus with a throw of 97-2 and the shot put with a throw of 34-5.

Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 with a time of 12.89 and the 100 hurdles with a 15.83. She led the Bulldogs with 24.5 points. She was on the 400 relay which came in second with a 52.00 and the 800 relay which won with a 1:48.27

Treynor's Jozie Lewis won the 200 with a 27.28.

Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth won the 400 hurdles with a 1:09.91. She led the Trojans with 14 points. She was on the 1600 relay which came in fifth with a time of 4:27.54, the 3200 relay which took third with a time of 10:39.28 and the 1600 distance medley which placed third with a 4:39.81.

Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump after clearing 5-4 and Jordyn Reimer won the long jump with a leap of 16-0.5.

Reimer led the Eagles with 17 points. She was on the 400 relay which won with a time of 51.86, the 400 shuttle hurdle relay which took first with a 1:09.47 and on the 800 relay which came in second with a 1:48.94.

Underwood also won the 800-sprint medley relay with a 1:54.94

Riverside won the 1600 relay with a 4:15.93 and the 100-distance medley relay with a time of 4:31.07.

AHSTW was led in scoring by Loraalei Wahling who finished with eight points. She placed third in the 100 with a time of 13.22, was on the 400 relay which came in fourth with a time of 55.05 and ran on the 800-spring medley which finished in sixth with a 2:09.67.

Clara Teirgland, Olivia Larsen, Carissa Spanier, Allie Houser, Rachel Kinsella, Kasey Lang, Whitley Tiarks, Alexa Schwartz, Alyssa Kulesa, Amelia Hedrick, Keelea Navara, Olivia Williams, Ryleigh Thomas, Aubree James, Emma Miller, Cadence Quick and Grace Emke all scored for Treynor.